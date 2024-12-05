Look after your posture and get a hefty chunk off the excellent Herman Miller Embody gaming chair with this discount code

One of the best gaming chair deals we saw over Black Friday and Cyber Monday has just got even better. And it's all thanks to a discount code we've sniffed out.

The premium Herman Miller is often prohibitively expensive but the brand's 25% off promotion is still running, and I've spotted a code to use at the same time which will save you a further 5%.

What this translates to in real terms is getting my favorite gaming chair, the Herman Miller x Logitech Embody, with a huge £471 off; the code takes the final price of the excellent chair down to £1,099 at Herman Miller - not bad considering it starts out at a gargantuan £1,570.

Sadly, the code doesn't work in the US, and I haven't found a similar one that cuts the price further there but the good news is that you can still save a massive 25% on the chair on that side of the Atlantic. It can be yours for $1,496.25 direct from Herman Miller, reduced from a massive $1,995.

Today's best gaming chair deal

Herman Miller chairs are famously very expensive indeed, which is why deals like this are certainly worth highlighting and, in a way, celebrating. When one of the best gets 30% off, it's no small thing. Especially for a chair that I consider to be one of the very best gaming chairs and most comfortable gaming chairs out there.

I've sat on Herman Miller x Logitech Embody nearly every day for almost three years now, and I can personally testify to its excellence in comfort, support, and ergonomics.

If you're not in the UK or US, then find the latest lowest prices on the Embody below wherever you are, as found by our own price-finding tech.