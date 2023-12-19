The best PC accessories for last-minute Christmas gifts
Anything and everything your loved ones could need this Christmas!
So, you need to know what the best accessories for PCs are and what would make the perfect gift for somebody this Christmas. Well, look no further. Here are my top ten picks for the perfect present.
Buying computer accessories can be quite an expensive gift depending on what you have in mind, or what your gift recipient may need or want for their PC. But, if you’re on a strict budget and don’t know what to look for that is affordable and practical, there are plenty of suggestions down below that won’t break the bank. Likewise, if money isn’t an issue this holiday season, and you want to buy the best of the best for someone you love, there are also my top picks that have a bigger price tag.
The following are a variety of PC accessories that are sure to be useful whether for gaming, content creating or just working from home. Including my top choice for microphone, webcam, keyboard and mouse, as well as many other gifts you may not have even known someone could need!
Best PC accessory gifts
Low-priced, decent-quality headphones perfect for streaming or working from home
Despite the comparatively low price of the Audio-Technica M20x Professional Monitor Headphones, the quality is by no means sacrificed. With a whopping 60 hours of battery life, these headphones promise longevity with a sturdy build and a 3.5mm cable for the option of wired or wireless listening. That being said, with a low price does come the loss of higher quality features. The most notable with this product being the lack of noise-cancelling, which is not necessarily a huge drawback depending on your desire for completely immersive headphones; nevertheless, the 40mm drivers offer powerful audio with good quality sound for a relatively low-price.
A practical addition to a laptop that may be lacking essential ports
One of the biggest downfalls I often find in even the best laptops is they often come with only one or two ports, which for some may not be a big deal, but for others could be a deal-breaker. Especially if you’re someone who has to use external hard drives and/or flash drives on a regular basis, while also using a wired mouse and external, wired speakers. Equally, this hub comes with an additional HDMI port and USB-C port that are always beneficial. This model is incredibly portable and lightweight, compatible with the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air M1/M2, Chromebooks and a range of mobile devices.
A decent model from a reputable brand, which won’t break the bank
My choice for best budget webcam if you’re looking to buy a webcam; this lightweight and easily set-up Logitech C310 is a cheap and small accessory that can save you if you’re laptop’s built-in webcam has broken right before an important meeting. Granted this webcam doesn’t come with all the features that other, more expensive Logitech cameras have, but it does have auto-light correction built in, a mono microphone that will pick up your audio up to 1.5 meters away and a fixed perch that is compatible with any monitor; it would be a perfect gift for someone who works remotely.
A high-quality curved monitor perfect for immersive gaming
Definitely one of the most expensive gift suggestions on this list, but with the quality to back that up. With a 27-inch screen, this may take up a fair amount of desktop space, but the 1920x1080 pixels display and peak brightness of 338.01 candelas per square meter promises high-quality gameplay and streaming. The curved screen minimizes the glare you will otherwise experience throughout the day. Coming with a stand that has an adjustable height of 15.5 to 19.4 inches, this model warrants the steeper price. If you’ve got the budget to spend, this will be a great present for an avid gamer.
A discrete, Bluetooth mouse with all of the buttons you could need
This ergonomic, wireless device is 90% quieter than its predecessor, meaning you can continue working (or playing solitaire) while in a call. Though quite expensive, the Master 3S comes with seven customizable buttons alongside a horizontal scroll wheel. This is brilliant if you are typically jumping through several tabs and open windows, as you can assign any button to switch tabs with ease, making work more convenient to do. However, this model may not be for you if you are left-handed as there is no alternative other than right-handed; also, due to the design, this may be harder to manoeuvre if you have smaller hands.
Beginner-friendly and affordable, this microphone could be the perfect gift this Christmas
An affordable microphone for people looking to get into streaming and podcasting, this perfect for recording content with clean audio. As with most lower-priced pieces of tech, there are features sacrificed for affordability; for instance, this microphone is bi-directional, so if you want to record a podcast with multiple people, you will need multiple microphones or a better-quality model like the Blue Yeti. That being said, this mic is travel-friendly and has background noise rejection, making the audio clear and of good quality. Its biggest problem is that it does pick up vibrations fairly easily, so if you need extremely clean audio this may not be the one for you.
An innovative keyboard and touchpad combo perfect for creative projects
With seven programmable keys and customizable touch gestures, this multimedia Logitech keyboard is perfect for your desktop if you need more manoeuvrability and multitasking abilities from your keyboard. While it doesn’t come with the standard mouse buttons, the large touchpad allows for a variety of actions (swiping, panning, zooming) that should make your work or hobbies easier. Equally, the programmable keys should make opening your favourite applications quick and convenient. The downside is that this model is bigger than the usual keyboard and is powered by AAA batteries. Additionally, there is no left-handed option, so if you are left-handed, I’d suggest taking a look at the Logitech K650.
A conveniently programmable addition to your PC setup
An accessory I never would have thought of, this foot pedal acts the same way as an additional, customizable button on a mouse or keyboard. You can assign actions to said pedal, and with multiple you can control your PC by just moving your foot. This model has a built-in circuit board, so once its programmed you don’t need to keep the software running continuously. Despite boasting Mac and Linux compatibility, this accessory works best with Windows and requires Windows to set up. This is a fairly basic pedal, and there are other, more complex models worth looking at. But if you just want an innovative way of pressing pause or changing tabs, this is an inexpensive and easy accessory that will do just that.
Perfect for gaming or streaming without interruptions from bad internet connections
We have all been thwarted by an unstable Wi-Fi connection, getting interrupted during gameplay or buffering during your favourite film. This unintrusive additional router will prevent any interruptions from poor internet and works at an impressive 5.8Mps within 30ft, even with walls between the device and the router. If you have decent broadband then this might be an unessential item, but if you struggle with inconsistent Wi-Fi this might be a godsend, especially if you are online frequently. The biggest fault is the price tag, though this product is worth the steeper cost, if you’re on a budget this is probably not the best pick.
