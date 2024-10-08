The Backbone One is one of the best mobile controllers I've ever tested and has received a huge discount for Amazon Prime Day

Major sales events are always the best time to pick up a mobile controller and the ongoing Prime Big Deal Days is no exception. Right now you can level up your portable play by picking up a range of Backbone One models at a huge discount.

The Backbone One 2nd Gen is currently on sale for just £69.99 (was £99.99) at Amazon. The white PlayStation Edition can also be picked up for only £69.99 (was £99.99) at Amazon too.



Although the Backbone One 2nd Gen has hit this price before, it's still matching its lowest-ever rate making this easily one of the greatest Amazon Prime Day mobile gaming deals I've seen this year.

The Backbone One 2nd Gen is an improved version of the original Backbone One, boasting a better fit and improved d-pad controls. It's available in both USB-C and Lightning connector variants, so should be fully compatible with your current phone.

Backbone One 2nd Gen: was £99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon

The Backbone One 2nd Gen is a fantastic mobile controller and a great fit for games like Genshin Impact or Call of Duty Mobile. At £30 off, this is matching its lowest-ever price. This model is USB-C, but you can also save on the Lightning connector version below. Lightning: was £99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon

I've tested a lot of mobile controllers and can confidently say that the Backbone One 2nd Gen ranks among some of the very best. I awarded it four out of five stars in my recent Backbone One 2nd Gen review, where I was seriously impressed with its high-quality design, clicky tactile buttons, and ability to use it with most phone cases.

If you're looking for even more controller recommendations, then you're in the right place. We have dedicated guides for each major platform, including the best PC controllers, the best Xbox controllers, the best Nintendo Switch controllers, and the best PS5 controllers.

If you're mainly interested in using the Backbone One with Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, consider visiting our breakdown of the very best Call of Duty controllers.

