The Backbone One is one of the best mobile controllers I've ever tested and has received a huge discount for Amazon Prime Day
Level up your portable play
Major sales events are always the best time to pick up a mobile controller and the ongoing Prime Big Deal Days is no exception. Right now you can level up your portable play by picking up a range of Backbone One models at a huge discount.
The Backbone One 2nd Gen is currently on sale for just £69.99 (was £99.99) at Amazon. The white PlayStation Edition can also be picked up for only £69.99 (was £99.99) at Amazon too.
Although the Backbone One 2nd Gen has hit this price before, it's still matching its lowest-ever rate making this easily one of the greatest Amazon Prime Day mobile gaming deals I've seen this year.
The Backbone One 2nd Gen is an improved version of the original Backbone One, boasting a better fit and improved d-pad controls. It's available in both USB-C and Lightning connector variants, so should be fully compatible with your current phone.
Not in the UK? Scroll down for more Backbone One Prime Day deals in your region.
Today's best Backbone One deals
Backbone One 2nd Gen: was £99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon
The Backbone One 2nd Gen is a fantastic mobile controller and a great fit for games like Genshin Impact or Call of Duty Mobile. At £30 off, this is matching its lowest-ever price. This model is USB-C, but you can also save on the Lightning connector version below.
Lightning: was £99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon
Backbone One 2nd Gen PlayStation Edition: was £99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon
If you want to use PS Remote Play or just prefer the aesthetics of a PlayStation controller, then go for the PlayStation Edition. It boasts all the same features but comes in a slick PS5-inspired design. The Lightning connector version is also on sale below.
Lightning: was £99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon
I've tested a lot of mobile controllers and can confidently say that the Backbone One 2nd Gen ranks among some of the very best. I awarded it four out of five stars in my recent Backbone One 2nd Gen review, where I was seriously impressed with its high-quality design, clicky tactile buttons, and ability to use it with most phone cases.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.