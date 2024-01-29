Presidents' Day is three weeks away - shop 19 deals at Amazon worth buying right now

The 2024 Presidents' Day sales event is exactly three weeks away (February 19, to be exact), and if you're looking to shop for early deals right now, Amazon has you covered. The retailer has some fantastic bargains, with record-low prices on best-selling TVs, vacuums, Apple devices, kitchen appliances, laptops and more. I've sorted through the offers to bring you the 19 best pre-Presidents' Day deals at Amazon that you can shop right now.



Presidents' Day sales bring discounts on several items, allowing consumers to grab steep discounts on some of last year's best-selling tech gadgets and home items. Below, I've listed the top sale categories from Amazon, followed by the 19 best pre-Presidents' Day deals.

Some highlights include the Apple Watch 9 on sale for $329, the popular iRobot Roomba i5 robot vacuum and mop combo marked down to $229.99, and the gorgeous LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,596.99.



See more of today's best early Presidents' Day deals from Amazon below, and if you're looking to shop for more TV bargains, you can see our Super Bowl TV deals roundup for today's top sales around the web.

19 Early Presidents' Day deals at Amazon

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $24.95 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $24.95 at Amazon's pre-Presidents' Day sale. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables.

Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler: was $44.95 now $39.95 at Amazon

The uber-popular Hydro Flask tumbler is getting a rare discount at Amazon, on sale for $39.95. Available in several colors, the tumbler fits in most cup holders and features TempShield️ double-wall vacuum insulation, so your drink will stay hot or cold for hours

Toloco Massage Gun: was $75.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

This top-rated massage gun is getting a massive discount, down to just $39.99. The Toloco massage gun features 20 different speed levels and 15 replaceable massage heads to relieve pain in all parts of your body.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $99 now $59.99 at Amazon

This Keurig K-Mini is a great choice for those working with a small space thanks to its compact size, and Amazon has the coffee maker on sale for just $59.99 - $10 more than the lowest-ever price. The coffee maker can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped of kitchens.

Cosori Air Fryer TurboBlaze: was $119.99 now $99.96 at Amazon

This Cosori air fryer is on sale for just $99.96, which is a fantastic price. The air fryer features a six-quart compact design, five different speeds, and nine cooking functions: you can air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, freeze, proof, reheat, and keep warm with one handy appliance.

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $139.99 now $120 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Amazon's pre-Presidents' day sale has the Green Pet Deluxe on sale for $120. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Lift-Off Vacuum Cleaner: was $279.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo provides powerful suction that features a FurGuard self-cleaning brush roll to pick up pet hair seamlessly. The lightweight vacuum can also transform into a detachable, portable canister vacuum for quick and easy cleanups. Today's early Presidents' Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to $199.99.

iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop: was $549.99 now $229.99 at Amazon

Amazon also has the iRobot Roomba i5 robot vacuum and mop combo on sale for $229, thanks to today's massive $120 discount. The robot vacuum not only provides powerful suction to clean your floors, but it's also designed for wet floor cleaning and automatically empties its bin on its own for up to 60 days.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $99 at Amazon

The Apple AirPods 2 are always a holiday best-seller, and Amazon has the earbuds on sale for just $99. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Black Friday, Walmart's price is the best deal you can get right now and is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $199 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch SE on sale for $199, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon

Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal is just $20 more than the record-low and a fantastic price for an Apple tablet.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $329 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch 9 on sale for $329 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display.

LG Gram 15: was $1,499.99 now $849.99 at Amazon

Laptop deals are always a popular category during Presidents' Day sales, and Amazon has the thin and lightweight LG Gram 15 down to a record-low of $849.99. For professionals who need an easily portable laptop that doesn't compromise on performance, it's an excellent buy as it's packed with high-end components, including a speedy processor and lots of fast storage.

Insignia 43-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $299.99 now $179.99 at Amazon

This is a great deal on a smaller display if you're looking to add a budget TV to your home. The best-selling Insignia 43-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-inch 4K TV (2021): was $549.99 now $389.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a mid-size budget display, you can get this 55-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for $389.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

TCL 65-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $699.99 now $498 at Amazon

A big-screen QLED display under $500 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal, with the 65-inch model on sale for just $498. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, Game Accelerator 120, and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant make this an excellent buy.

Hisense 65-Inch U6K Series mini-LED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a bigger display, you aren't going to get much better than this Hisense 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $549.99. The U6 Series TVs are Hisense's least expensive models with mini-LED backlighting, plus a QLED display, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,899.99 now $1,439.99 at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,439.99. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

Upgrade to an OLED display with the top-rated 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV for a fantastic price of $1,599.99. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

More early Presidents' Day sales