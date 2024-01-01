New year, new TV: LG's C2 OLED drops to an unbelievable price of $1,399 at Amazon

Start the new year with a new stunning display, thanks to this incredible deal on LG's C2 OLED TV. Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,399 (was $1,899) - that's the lowest price you can find and an incredible deal for a high-end OLED TV.



The feature-packed display, which we gave five out of five stars in our LG C2 OLED review and ranked at the top of last year's best TV list, features a stunning OLED display powered by LG's a9 Gen5 AI processor that delivers deep contrast and excellent brightness. You also get virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an extremely thin design - resulting in an ultimate home cinema setup.

Today's deal at Amazon is the best price you can find and only $100 more than the record-low we briefly saw at Walmart last month. While it's an older model (released in 2022), it's still a gorgeous, feature-packed TV at an incredible price.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,899.99 now $1,399 at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for an unbelievable price of $1,299 - a new record-low. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,300, which is incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV. Price check: Walmart: $1,697

More TV deals

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,596.99 at Amazon. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,949 at Walmart

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always a holiday favorite, and Walmart has the 2022 75-inch model on sale for $1,949. That's a whopping $1,050 discount and the best deal you can find right now. The best-selling Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,099 now $1,799 at Best Buy

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's $300 off at Best Buy. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's our top pick for this year's best TV in the TechRadar Choice Awards. Our Samsung S90C review awarded it five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is also a little weaker, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that will satisfy all your TV needs, be that shows, movies, or gaming.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV (2021): was $759.99 now $639.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can get this 65-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for $639.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for a fantastic price of $599.99. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

More New Year sales