Move over Amazon: Walmart launches a rival spring sale - shop the 15 best deals

Amazon isn't the only retailer launching a spring sale this week. Walmart has joined in on the fun with its own 'Spring Savings Week' sale, which just dropped today. The retailer has thousands of deals available on spring essentials such as patio furniture, grills, and clothing, as well as discounts on TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and Apple devices.

As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've gone through Walmart's Spring Savings Week sale and hand-picked the 15 best deals below. The offers listed include record-low prices that we saw on Black Friday, and some discounts are even better than Amazon's rival sale.



So, what are Walmart's hottest deals? You can grab this handy 17-inch grill for just $19.97, Shark's top-rated Navigator Lift-Away vacuum for $99, and this 43-inch 4K Roku TV from Onn for an incredible $178. Walmart also has the excellent MacBook Air M1 on sale for a new record-low price of $699.



See more of Walmart's best spring deals below, and keep in mind that these are limited-time offers, and prices like this might not be available until the next big holiday sale event.

Walmart Spring Savings Week sale - 15 best deals

Expert Grill 17-inch Charcoal Grill: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FExpert-Grill-17-5-Square-Steel-Charcoal-Grill-with-Wheels-Black%2F428720094" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $24.97 now $19.97 at Walmart

Kick off the spring season with this compact grill that's on sale for just $19.97. For that price, you're getting a square charcoal grill with wheels that features 302 square inches of cooking space so you can whip up burgers and hot dogs for the whole family.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBISSELL-Little-Green-Portable-Carpet-Cleaner-3369%2F271925562" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $123.34 now $98 at<a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBISSELL-Little-Green-Portable-Carpet-Cleaner-3369%2F271925562%3Fathbdg%3DL1300" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com""> <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBISSELL-Little-Green-Portable-Carpet-Cleaner-3369%2F271925562%3Fathbdg%3DL1800%26from%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">Walmart

Jumpstart your spring cleaning with the best-selling Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner, which is on sale for $98. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner Mop Combo: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FONSON-Robot-Vacuum-Cleaner-2-in-1-Robot-Vacuum-and-Mop-Combo-With-WIFI-Connection-For-Pet-Hair-Hard-Floor%2F929330329%3Fathbdg%3DL1900" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $299.99 now $97.98 at Walmart

This is an incredible price for a robot vacuum-mop combo, on sale for just $97.98. The robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, and after you're done vacuuming, the 230ML water tank can help you mop the floor.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FShark-Navigator-Lift-Away-XL-Multisurface-Upright-Vacuum-Cleaner-CU512%2F313533639%3Fathbdg%3DL1600%26adsRedirect%3Dtrue" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $199.99 now $99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum, Walmart has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL on sale for $99, thanks to today's 50% discount. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features a lift-away technology, so you can lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Upright Vacuum: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBISSELL-Pet-Hair-Eraser-Turbo-Bagless-Upright-Vacuum-2475%2F202449776%3Fathbdg%3DL1300" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $278 now $149 at Walmart

The Bissell Pet Hair vacuum features powerful suction in a lightweight design and includes a Tangle-Free Brush Roll to prevent hair wrap. Walmart's spring savings event sale has the upright vacuum on sale for a record-low price of $149.

Onn. 43-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2Fonn-43-Class-4K-UHD-2160P-LED-Roku-Smart-Television-HDR-100012584%2F428114216%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank">was $248 now $178 at Walmart

Walmart's best budget TV deal is this 43-inch 4K smart TV from Onn. for just $178 - an incredible price. For your money, you're getting 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Roku experience for easy streaming, and an edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to the frameless bezel.

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDyson-V8-Origin-Cordless-Vacuum-Purple-New%2F728762765%3Fathbdg%3DL1600" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $419.90 now $319.99 at Walmart

If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum, Walmart has the top-rated <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/dyson-v8" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">Dyson V8 on sale for $319.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FAirPods-Pro-2nd-generation-with-MagSafe-Case-USB-C%2F5020133971%3Fathbdg%3DL1102%26from%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $249.99 now $189 at Walmart

Walmart's spring sale includes Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 for $189 - the lowest price you can find. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version but with boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-Watch-SE-2nd-Gen-GPS-40mm-Midnight-Aluminum-Case-with-Midnight-Sport-Band-S-M-Fitness-Sleep-Tracker-Crash-Detection-Heart-Rate-Monitor%2F5054105595%3Fathbdg%3DL1600" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $249 now $189 at Walmart

Grab the budget Apple Watch SE on sale for $189 - only $10 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. Check out our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/apple-watch-se-2" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F2022-Apple-10-9-inch-iPad-Air-Wi-Fi-64GB-Space-Gray-5th-Generation%2F612153150" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $599.99 now $449.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a powerful tablet, Walmart's spring sale has Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air on sale for a record-low price of $449.99. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, which delivers laptop-like speed and performance and provides an all-day battery life.

Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K Smart TV: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FVIZIO-65-Class-V-Series-4K-UHD-LED-Smart-TV-V655-J09%2F292825097" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $528 now $348 at Walmart

The 65-inch Vizio is another fantastic big-screen budget option and pretty good value, considering you’re getting an array of built-in smart display features. For example, Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box.

Samsung 65-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSAMSUNG-65-Class-CU7000B-Crystal-UHD-4K-Smart-Television-UN65CU7000BXZA%2F1890620486%3Fathbdg%3DL1300" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $599.99 now $397.99 at Walmart

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option. With Samsung's Crystal processor, your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution; plus, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system and a dedicated Gaming Hub make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLG-70-Class-4K-UHD-2160P-webOS-Smart-TV-70UQ7070ZUD%2F642419413%3Fathbdg%3DL1300" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $648 now $558 at Walmart

This is a great deal on a 70-inch display from LG, marked down to just $498 at Walmart. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

PS5 Slim - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FPlayStation-5-Disc-Console-Slim-Marvel-s-Spider-Man-2-Bundle%2F5113183758%3Fathbdg%3DL1600" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $599.99 now $449 at Walmart

This bundle gets you a PS5 Slim console and a digital copy of one of the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/best/best-ps5-exclusives" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">best PS5 exclusives for $50 below the standard retail price. Although we saw the bundle receive the same discount before, it's still the lowest-ever price and absolutely unbeatable value at the moment.

Apple MacBook Air M1: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMacBook-Air-13-3-Laptop-Apple-M1-chip-8GB-Memory-256GB-SSD-Space-Gray%2F609040889" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $999 now $699 at Walmart

While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $749 previously, Walmart has just beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50 today. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this awesome deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook!

