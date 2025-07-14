Less than two pineapples! Nab these 5 outstanding Prime Day deals under AU$100 while you still can

The Amazon Prime Day sale, the longest ever, concludes tonight (Monday, July 14) at 11:59 PM AEST. We've been hunting for the best deals all week, but now it's time to focus on last-minute discounts that you won't want to miss. If you're looking to snag some bargains on affordable devices before the sale ends, we've got you covered.

Prime Day deals cover almost everything on Amazon, including obvious items like Echo smart speakers and Fire TV Sticks, more random tech like digital meat thermometers, and bestsellers across home and electronics. But we're not after those obvious, great deals. We're after the last-minute buys you didn't know you needed,

Now, I don't know what two pineapples are, but my editor tells me that it's slang for a fifty dollar note. He couldn't quite remember whether the AU$100 note was a lobster or apple. Which works for me because I'm not sure I've ever even seen one. Whatever the case, we've found five deals under AU$100 that offer exceptional value, and we highly recommend grabbing one, or all of them, before 15 July rolls around.

Save AU$90 Dreame Hair Gleam hair dryer: was AU$169 now AU$79 at Amazon In our Dreame Gleam Hair Dryer review, we said it was proof "you don't need to spend a fortune for style and substance" – a point further emphasized by this discount. As an affordable alternative to brands like Dyson, securing this hair dryer for just AU$79 offers exceptional value. Its motor spins at a rapid 110,000 RPM for quick drying, and built-in ion technology ensures smooth, shiny hair. Its slim, lightweight design also makes it comfortable to hold.

Save AU$46 Philips OneBlade 360 Pro: was AU$139 now AU$93 at Amazon Offering one of the most fuss-free shaves, the Philips OneBlade 360 is a nigh-on essential tool for any man's grooming routine. This Pro model adds even greater versatility, allowing you to shave more than just your beard. Its cutting blade moves in any direction, ensuring constant, comfortable contact for a complete beard removal, while the 12-length precision comb handles trims from 0.5 mm to 9 mm.

Save AU$83.50 Samsung SmartTag 2 (4 pack): was AU$169 now AU$85.50 at Amazon We love to loudly sing about AirPods here at TechRadar, and rightly so. They're incredibly handy little devices that allow you to keep an eye on items that would otherwise be lost. These Samsung SmartTags offer a fantastically similar experience while also being compatible with all Android devices, not just Samsung. This four-pack discount brings the price per individual tag down to just AU$21.38.

Save AU$30 Ugreen Magsafe power bank (10,000mAh): was AU$79.99 now AU$49.99 at Amazon Priced well under AU$100, this power bank offers excellent value. Magsafe (or Qi2) charging is incredibly versatile, allowing the power bank to securely attach to your phone, enabling normal use while charging. If you prioritise the ability to use your phone while you charge, as opposed to sitting it on your desk or in your bag, this is the powerbank for you, as we think it's the best magnetic wireless power bank.