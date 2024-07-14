I've covered Prime Day for 6 years - here's everything I'm buying at this year's sale

While Amazon Prime Day officially takes place this Tuesday and Wednesday, it feels like the sale has already begun thanks to a slew of impressive early deals. This year's early offers are better than ever before, thanks to record low prices on everything from TVs and smart home devices and robot vacuums and popular kitchen appliances.



As a deals editor who’s been covering Amazon Prime Day for half a decade (and as someone who loves to shop), I’m listing everything I want to buy or have already bought at this year's sale. I've researched price history and compared retailers to ensure every item represents incredible value. That means that every offer listed is a genuine bargain, and I don't expect the price will drop further at Amazon's official Prime Day sale. A few stand-out offers include the all-new Echo Spot on sale for $44.99, a $50 discount on the top-rated Ninja Creami ice cream maker, and Amazon's all-new Fire HD 10 tablet for an all-time low price of $69.99.



Most of today's early Prime Day deals require an Amazon Prime member to enjoy the full discount. If you're not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you through to this week's sale. You can also follow our Amazon Prime Day 2024 live blog for more of today's best early deals.

Amazon Prime Day deals - everything I'm buying

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon

At just $12.99, this handy gadget can add smart capabilities to any device in your home. If you're like me and already own an Alexa device, you can turn on lights and appliances using just your voice - a genius device for an incredibly low price.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

I already own the third-generation Echo Dot and can't imagine life without it. The smart speaker plays music, answers any question I throw at it, and tells me the weather forecast—all I have to do is ask Alexa. The all-new Echo Spot combines the features you love about an Echo Dot with a sleek alarm clock, and for Prime Day, it's on sale for a record-low of $44.99

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $99 at Amazon

I already own this item and recommend it to everyone. Do you have kids or pets? The Bissell Spot portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, and auto interiors like a professional service. Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the Little Green Pet Deluxe down to $99 - just $1 shy of the record-low.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

I'm always in need of a streaming device, whether it's for travel or adding smart capabilities to a TV I already own. Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K marked down to $24.99 - a new record-low price. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control, all for $25.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

This is the one item I buy every Prime Day - Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's deal brings the price down to just $29.99. That's just $2 shy of the record low and the best price I've seen this year. You're getting 44 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so you can have a whiter smile in no time.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

I've had my eye on this compact indoor security camera since its release, and now that it's on sale for just $14.99, it feels like a no-brainer. The Blink Mini features night vision and two-way audio so you can hear and speak to visitors, and it will alert your smartphone when motion is detected.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $199.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

If you're ready to join the air fryer craze like I am, Amazon has the top-rated Ninja Air Fryer Pro on sale for a record-low price of $89.99. The Ninja Pro features a five-quart capacity, which is a perfect size for my family and can not only air fry but also roast, reheat, and dehydrate.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was $164.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

If you're like me and want a tablet but don't want to shell out for a pricey iPad, then today's early Prime Day deal on the Fire HD 10 is a great option at just $69.99. Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149.99 at Amazon

Homemade ice cream in minutes? Yes, please! The best-selling Ninja Creami can whip up ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and you can add in your favorite mix-ins and flavors. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the price down to $149.99 - a new record-low.

