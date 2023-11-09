Is this a mistake? Microsoft Surface Pro 9 gets ridiculous early Black Friday price cut

Ever seen a Black Friday deal that's so good you think it must be a mistake? That's just what's happened to me, as I found this ridiculous Surface Pro 9 deal from Currys, which knocks a huge £659 off the usual asking price.

Usually sold for £1,558, this deal for the Surface Pro 9, with an Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB SSD and 16GB of RAM is now just £899. Even better, you also get the Signature Type Cover thrown in as well. This is a specially designed screen protector that includes a physical keyboard, allowing you to use the Surface Pro 9 as both a powerful Windows 11 tablet and as a laptop.

This is particularly good to see, as the Surface Pro 9 is often sold on its own, so you need to buy the Signature Type Cover (or wireless keyboard) separately - which can add to the overall price.

With this kind of saving, I really don't know if you'll find a bigger Black Friday laptop deal this year - and Black Friday itself hasn't even officially started yet!

Not in the UK? Scroll down for Microsoft Surface Pro 9 deals in your location.

Today's best Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Black Friday deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: was £1,558 now £899 at Currys

This deal is a crazy £659 saving on a top-range Surface Pro model with an Intel Core i5-1235U processor, a whole 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage. This is a powerful and versatile device that offers the full might of Microsoft's engineering, whether you want to pull off a whole administrative effort or do creative projects. The 3K touchscreen will help you make it happen. This is a solid choice for both professional and casual users, and it includes a kickstand and Signature Type Cover so you can use it anywhere.

The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft's flagship Windows 11 tablet, and it remains a stylish thin-and-light slate that can be used almost anywhere. With an Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM, it's an excellent performer, and can run pretty much any full Windows application you like - rather than more limited mobile apps, like the iPad Pro has to make do with.

Plus, adding that Signature Type Cover turns it into a brilliant laptop for working on as well. With this huge price cut, you're not going to want to miss out.

Not in the UK? Here's the best Microsoft Surface Pro 9 deals where you are:

More of today's best Black Friday deals