I'm wrapping up my Father's Day shopping with these 10 Amazon deals

The first Sunday of September is only a few days away — but thankfully, we've got you covered for Father's Day Gift ideas. With the current pool of discounts available on Amazon though, you can have Dad taken care of in just a few minutes – but maybe grab a Father's Day card, underwear, crocs or bottle of Whiskey too.

Don't worry – leaving your gift shopping a little late in the week doesn't mean gathering scraps from the bottom of the pile. Amazon has slashed prices on some of its bestselling products across several categories, with Apple AirPods Pro 2, Sony's PlayStation VR 2, Ring video Doorbell, Amazon Echo Pop speaker and more on the menu.

You can check out our full list of this week's best Amazon sales in Australia but if you need to quickly wrap up your Father's Day shopping, scoring up to 55% off these Amazon bestsellers is a heckin' good way to do it.

Echo Pop speaker | AU$79 AU$49 (save AU$30 No matter what colour dad would like – charcoal, lavender, white or teal – the Echo Pop is a wonderfully stylish little speaker that enhances any room it lives in. At 38% off, it's incredibly easy to recommend. From setting timers, checking the weather and reading the news, its Alexa functionality makes things super easy – and its sound quality is more than satisfactory.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 | AU$399 AU$294 (save AU$105) Smashing Prime Day's AU$60 saving, snagging these AirPods for less than AU$300 is an absolute steal. They scored 4.5 stars in our AirPods Pro 2 review, and we thought their great noise-cancelling, sound quality and improved battery life made them well worth their RRP. If dad has an iPhone, this is a last-minute Father's Day gift he'll love.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) with Ring Chime | AU$208 AU$129 (save AU$79) Is dad sick of missing deliveries? We were thoroughly impressed by this doorbell's motion tracking, design and intuitive app in our Ring Video Doorbell 2 review, making it easy to use for any dad. Sending an alert every time the doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, dad will know when there's a visitor – and can chat to them via two-way talk.

Apple AirTag (4 pack) | AU$165 AU$141.25 (save AU$23.75) This might not seem like the biggest price cut, but it's AU$5.75 cheaper than what we saw on Prime Day. A single unit is still AU$48 on Amazon, but this deal brings the individual price down to AU$35.31. If dad's got a big trip coming up or is always losing his wallet and keys, this is the ideal gift.

Govee Envisual TV LED Backlight T2 | AU$229.99 AU$129.98 (save AU$100.01) If dad loves watching movies, playing games or just watching telly, it's hard to beat this Govee deal. Our pals at GamesRadar+ praised this LED backlight on its brightness, easy installation and instant reactions to whatever the camera sees on your TV screen. If dad's looking to level up his viewing so the backlight matches Darth Vader's lightsaber, this is it.

Garmin Instinct 2S Solar | AU$679 AU$375 (save AU$304) Does dad love to stay active? Whether he's going on days-long hikes, cycling to work or walking the dog, the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar is built to take on anything he can. Durable with a long-lasting battery and plethora of fitness features, we think its attractive, but it's made to be tough, not pretty.