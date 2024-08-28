Better than Prime Day: Amazon has slashed prices on popular tech – deals starting at AU$17.84

We thought the discounts during Prime Day 2024 in July were impressive, but it seems like Amazon is keen to outdo itself – and it’s not even sale season! Some of the most popular tech products that our readers saw fit to pick up during Prime Day have been discounted even further, resulting in some of the lowest prices we've ever seen. So, while the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days sale in October is worth waiting for, there’s no guarantee you’ll see these (or better) discounts then..

Case in point: take a look at the 38% off the PlayStation VR 2 (which was down by just 23% in July) and AU$105 saving on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 that trumps the AU$60 saving we saw during Prime Day.

There's plenty more where those came from and we’ve handpicked the 17 Amazon deals that TechRadar’s Australian readers consider bestsellers. All the tech products listed below also make excellent Father’s Day gift ideas, so if you’ve left your gift shopping to the last minute, you better get a wriggle on as dad’s special day is September 1!

Apple AirPods Pro 2 | AU$399 AU$294 (save AU$105) We thought the AU$60 off during Prime Day was good, so snagging them for less than AU$300 is a steal. They scored 4.5-stars in our AirPods Pro 2 review, and we had no issue with their performance for their price – offering great noise-cancelling, sound quality and a longer battery life than the predecessors. If you’re an iPhone user in need of new buds, don’t miss this opportunity.

Anker 533 10K 30W | AU$69.99 AU$45.98 (save AU$24) An all time low, the Anker 533 is a great option for fast charging your phone – but its 20V output means it can also charge a laptop. It has dual USB-C ports (plus USB-A) and a handy screen that shows charge info and remaining capacity. We haven't tested the 533 yet for our best power banks guide but we have plenty of experience with Anker. If user ratings are anything to go by, it's another great power bank.

Samsung Galaxy A55 (128GB; Awesome Navy) | AU$699 AU$543 (save AU$157) We think that the Galaxy A55 is the best cheap phone you can buy, and if you're looking for a quality smartphone on a budget, it doesn't get much better than this deal. Scoring 4 stars in our Samsung Galaxy A55 review, it offers a stylish design, seamless performance and an excellent camera, and it's now AU$57 cheaper than what we saw during Prime Day.

Apple AirTag (4 pk) | AU$165 AU$141.25 (save AU$23.75) It's only 14% off, but AirTag discounts are rare – and this is AU$5.75 cheaper than Prime Day (every little helps, right?). A single unit is still AU$48 on Amazon, but the 4-pack brings that individual price down to just AU$35.31. If you've been holding off on grabbing Apple's popular tracker, now might be a good time.

Epson EcoTank ET-8500 (white) | AU$999 AU$790 (save AU$209) Its larger sibling scored 5-stars in our Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8550 review, but the main difference between that model and the 8500 here is that it doesn't support A3 paper size. Receiving just a AU$100 saving during Prime Day, which we thought was great value, it makes this AU$209 saving an awesome deal. Offering good print quality, a large touchscreen, a motorised out tray and – most importantly – cheap bottled ink, there are few better printers, especially at this price.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 (4 pk) | AU$169 AU$127.37 (save AU$41.63) While everyone was talking about Apple AirTags, Samsung was busy releasing two generations of its rival SmartTags. If you're a Samsung user who is keen on keeping tabs on your belongings – whether it's your keys, wallet, TV remote or luggage – this price is AU$7.22 cheaper than we saw during Prime Day.

TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 (3 pk) | AU$435 AU$328 (save AU$107) More than AU$20 cheaper than the price we saw during Prime Day, this mesh Wi-Fi router is a great investment for large homes, allowing you to play and stream from anywhere in the house. If you've found yourself getting weaker connections in bed, these promise 230sqm of coverage with speeds up to 3Gbps and, importantly, the 3-pack is a lot cheaper than some of its competition.

Govee Envisual TV LED backlight T2 | AU$229.99 AU$129.98 (save AU$100.01) This deal only just beats the price we saw during Prime Day, but any discount on these excellent LED backlights is one we'll take. Our friends at GamesRadar+ gave them a 4-star review, praising the brightness levels, easy installation and instant reactions to whatever the top-mounted camera sees on your TV screen.

Ecovacs Deebot N10+ Vacuum and Mop | AU$599 AU$449 (save AU$150) Looking for a quality robot vacuum cleaner without spending big? This deal is AU$30 cheaper than what we saw during Prime Day, and the Deebot N10 vacuum is a fantastic budget option if you want to automate your floor cleaning. Its 4,300Pa of suction power might seem low, but we scored it a decent 4 stars in our Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus review. It also features accurate mapping, automatic floor detection and a 300-minute runtime. Note that this is not the ‘Plus’ version, so you won’t get the auto-empty dock you see in our review.

Canon Selphy CP1500 (white) | AU$239 AU$188 (save AU$51) If you're looking for a portable photo printer on a budget, then this deal – that beats its Prime Day price by almost AU$10 – is well worth a look. Letting you print from any device via a Wi-Fi connection or the onboard USB port, it can run plugged into the mains or on its built-in battery, making it a portable option you can take anywhere. It also promises long-lasting prints and up to 54 prints on a single charge.

Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds | AU$329 AU$181 (save AU$148) Scoring 4.5 stars in our Jabra Elite 8 Active review, we were very impressed by the AU$131 saving on offer during Prime Day, but this deal’s got it beat. 45% off right now, this discount is almost AU$17 cheaper than what we saw in July. If you need comfortable, durable earbuds with incredible sound, these are very hard to beat.

Logitech MX Master 3S wireless mouse | AU$169.95 AU$124 (save AU$49.95) While not quite the very cheapest price we have seen, this deal brings the 3S down in price by 27%, making it AU$10 cheaper than we saw during Prime Day. We gave it 4.5 stars in our Logitech MX Master 3S review, loving its comfortable feel, long-lasting battery and customisability.

Ecovacs Deebot T20e Omni | AU$1,999 AU$1,099 (save AU$900) This deal is for the Deebot T20e model, but it's worth checking out our EvoVacs Deebot T20 Omni review. The key difference is the T20e has higher suction power, but cleans it's mops with hot air and cold water rather than hot water. This is the lowest price we have seen on Amazon lately and is a solid discount if you are after a more advanced robot vacuum that can mop and get deep into corners.

