Ecovacs is slashing prices on robot vacuums right now with up to AU$900 off

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your robot vacuum or you’ve been holding out on entering the world of automated home cleaning, then these deals on a couple of standout robo vac models – the Deebot N8 Plus and Deebot T20e – from Ecovacs might be just for you.

These two models stick out in particular because they’re quite appealing to two different types of customers, being budget-minded folks and people after a more premium automatic floor cleaner. If you’ve been curious about robot vacuums, then the N8 Plus is likely the one to get started with, whereas the Deebot T20e is a more premium robot vacuum at a more competitive price than usual.

One of these might just be the perfect gift for Father’s Day, but if you’d like to shop around, we’ve also got a guide to robot vacuum deals.

Half price Ecovacs Deebot N8 Plus | AU$1,099 AU$549 (save AU$550) If you're looking for even more ease when it comes to household chores, it's hard to look past this deal on the Deebot N8 plus from Ecovacs. With a 2L dustbag, this quiet little machine can even detect carpet, automatically adjusting its suction power to ensure it's cleaning up that hard-to-reach debris within the fibres. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the N8 Plus, making it a great place to start if you want a good quality robot vacuum that isn’t too expensive.

Ecovacs Deebot T20e Omni | AU$1,999 AU$1,099 (save AU$900) This deal is for the Deebot T20e model, but it's worth checking out our Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni review. The key difference is the T20e has higher suction power, but cleans its mops with hot air and cold water rather than hot water. The AU$900 saving here matches the previous all-time low we saw during this year's Amazon Prime Day and is a solid discount if you are after a more advanced robot vacuum that can mop (including mop lifting for carpets) and get deep into corners.

Additionally, keep in mind that there are a bunch of great Ecovacs vacuums on sale right now on Amazon:

In our Deebot N8 Plus review, we found the device to be a more than capable robot vacuum cleaner without breaking the bank. We noted that it was prone to getting stuck however, and that debris can spill out when it’s docking. It’s also not particularly effective against a medium pile carpet, though auto emptying at the price point was applauded, along with auto mopping.

Over to our Ecovacs Deebot T20 review (we reviewed the T20e’s pricier brother, which comes with lower suction power at 6,000pa and hot water mopping), we found the premium robot cleaner to be extremely thorough with mopping and vacuuming. It had an effective mapping system and a great app, though it was quite pricey (comfortably fixed by the current AU$900 saving) and wasn’t the best with edges. We found in our review that the hot water mopping feature actually created dirty water, which required regular cleaning – so maybe there’s a silver lining to not getting that feature.

We can’t guarantee how long these deals will stick around, but they’re hard to ignore if you want to make cleaning the house a little bit easier.

