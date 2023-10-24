Early Black Friday gaming laptop deals start at $629 - here are the 6 I recommend

Black Friday is officially one month away as of writing, and promising early gaming laptop deals are already starting to grace the store pages at major retailers. If you're on the hunt for a new machine, then there's definitely a strong argument for at least considering picking up a deal ahead of November.

For example, this Lenovo LOQ at Best Buy for $629.99 (was $949) is a compelling choice for those who want to spend as little as possible right now. Inside, the combination of an RTX 3050 graphics card, 1TB SSD, and impressive 13th gen Intel Core i5 chipset makes it a good choice for covering the basics.

Move up in budget slightly, and you'll be able to score this impressively discounted MSI Delta for $799.99 (was $1,699) at Newegg. This machine, while older, manages to bring higher-end specs down to an extremely budget-friendly price range today, likely due to Newegg looking to clear out new stock. If you're happy to skip out on the latest Nvidia graphics cards for a slightly older (but still powerful) AMD counterpart, then we'd highly recommend this particular option.

These two gaming laptop deals are great value options, but we've also rounded up a few pricier options to check out just below. If you're interested, we'd also highly recommend bookmarking our Black Friday gaming laptop deals for even more choices as we head into November. Likewise, our main Black Friday deals page is great for not just laptops but TVs, headphones, and other in-demand tech.

Early Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Lenovo LOQ 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $949 now $629.99 at Best Buy

Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H

Graphics card: RTX 3050

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 1TB Strictly on a budget? This heavily discounted Lenovo LOQ at Best Buy is a fantastic place to start your Black Friday gaming laptop deals journey. While it's not a high-end machine by any stretch of the imagination, a combination of a 1TB SSD and 13th gen Intel Core i5 chipset make it a solid option for the basics. The RTX 3050 graphics card will struggle on the more demanding titles these days but it can still suffice for 1080p gaming if you're willing to tweak those settings a bit.

MSI Delta 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,699 now $799.99 at Newegg

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-5800H

Graphics card: RX 6700M

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB This MSI Delta at Newegg is an older machine now but it's still great - and it's basically half price right now. Inside, it's featuring exclusively last-gen AMD components but they aren't the entry-level stuff, they're actually mid to upper range and still more than capable of outputting some fantastic performance at 1080p. The only downside we can think of with this machine is that the RX 6700M will lag behind with Ray-Tracing performance versus the equivalent Nvidia graphics card. Otherwise, however, you're getting fantastic bang for the buck with this machine.

HP Omen 16 gaming laptop: was $1,249 now $799.99 at Best Buy

Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H

Graphics card: RTX 4050

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB If you're looking for a machine with the latest Nvidia graphics card one of the best (and cheapest) options out there right now is this HP Omen 16 at Best Buy. The retailer is offering up a healthy discount on this machine, which features a potent combination of a 13th gen Intel chipset, 16GB of RAM, and an RTX 4050 graphics card. We wouldn't rank this one higher than the MSI Delta above for raw performance but you might get an edge with this HP if you're prioritizing Ray Tracing.

Dell G16 gaming laptop: $899.99 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700H

Graphics card: RTX 3060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB Another great mid range gaming laptop deal, this Dell G16 features slightly older components but ones that will still put out a respectable performance if you're targeting 1080p resolutions. For example, while the RTX 3060 is decidedly last-gen now, it will still out perform an RTX 4050 in most titles when you discount emerging technologies like DLSS 3.5 and Frame Generation. Paired with 16GB of RAM and a decent Core i7 you're getting a decent machine for the money here.

MSI Katana 15 gaming laptop: was $1,199 now $999 at Newegg

Processor: Intel Core i5-12450H

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB For a serious machine that's capable of maxing-out those graphical settings at 1080p, consider this RTX 4060-equipped MSI Katana 15 at Newegg. Specific exceptions aside (Starfield), this laptop should provide plenty of performance on even the latest titles. It's also packing in a 1TB SSD straight out of the box, which is a handy addition to have considering the massive storage requirements of games these days.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: was $1,299 now $1,049.99 at Newegg

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-6800H

Graphics card: GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB We're getting up there in budget now but this Acer Nitro 5 at Newegg is hovering close to its lowest ever price and it's easily one of the cheapest machines we've seen to feature a speedy RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. While it's last gen now, this card is still capable of serious performance and you're also bagging a 1TB SSD with this machine, which is extremely handy to have.

You can see more early bargains in our Best Buy Black Friday deals guide and see today's best early Black Friday laptop deals.