Don't wait: Amazon's Echo Buds drop to an incredible price of $25 ahead of Prime Day
Prime members can save 50% on the latest gen Echo Buds
It's hard to walk down the street without seeing someone wearing a pair of the best wireless earbuds. I've owned a few pairs, but I've never seen a discount like this. If you want one of the best early Prime Day deals then take a look at the Amazon Echo Buds (2023) for just $24.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon. The deal is only available for Prime Members, although you can snap up a membership prior to purchasing.
At $49.99, the Amazon Echo Buds were already one of the best budget options for wirelessly listening to their favorite tunes. A 50% discount makes the deal price look ridiculously low and smashes the previous best-lowest price of $34.99.
Early Prime Day deal: Amazon Echo Buds
Amazon Echo Buds (2023): was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon
A 50% discount brings Amazon's Echo Buds down to a record-low price of $24.99. The deal is only available to Prime members, although you can grab the $14.99 per month membership prior to purchase if you like the look of the deal. The deal doesn't diminish the decent sound and fine feature set that you get from these wireless buds.
The Amazon Echo Buds (2023) are one of the best budget wireless earbuds and that is reflective of their quality and performance. They are a little different from most earbuds in that they are a little bigger, and they fit in the outer ear while resting above the ear canal. The purpose of this is that they allow outside noise in and, therefore, don’t have to include an ambient or transparency mode. This is one area that helps cut the cost.
You won't get any noise-canceling technology but we still gave it 4 out of 5 stars in our Amazon Echo Buds (2023) review. The earbuds offer multipoint connectivity, hands-free Alexa voice support (and tap-to-access for other voice assistants), and accurate in-ear detection. These are all features that are absent on other budget-friendly options.
If the Amazon Echo buds don't whet your appetite, then have a look at our best earbuds. If noise-cancelling technology is non-negotiable for you, then we have the best noise-cancelling earbuds guide just for you.
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks from $14.99
- Apple: AirPods and iPads from $69
- Audible: three months free
- Back to school: essentials and tech from $5
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: cheapest-ever AirPods
- Kitchen: coffee makers from $24.99
- Kindle: three months Kindle Unlimited
- Laptops: deals from $179.99
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Smart home: up to 61% off cameras
- Tablets: Fire tablets from $54.99
- TVs: cheap TVs from $64.99
- Vacuums: Shark from $149.99
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Devices: up to 66% off
- Audible: three months free
- Books: from 99p
- Cars: dash cams from £33.99
- Fans: deals from £15
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: from £7.99
- Health: electric toothbrushes from £16.99
- Kitchen: air fryers from £29.99
- Laptops: devices from £149
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Phones: Samsung and OnePlus from £159
- Vacuums: deals on Vax and eufy
- Video: movies and TV shows from £1.99
[PLEASE CLONE ME] [PLEASE CLONE ME] [PLEASE CLONE ME]
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.