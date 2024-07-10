Don't wait: Amazon's Echo Buds drop to an incredible price of $25 ahead of Prime Day

It's hard to walk down the street without seeing someone wearing a pair of the best wireless earbuds. I've owned a few pairs, but I've never seen a discount like this. If you want one of the best early Prime Day deals then take a look at the Amazon Echo Buds (2023) for just $24.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon. The deal is only available for Prime Members, although you can snap up a membership prior to purchasing.

At $49.99, the Amazon Echo Buds were already one of the best budget options for wirelessly listening to their favorite tunes. A 50% discount makes the deal price look ridiculously low and smashes the previous best-lowest price of $34.99.

Early Prime Day deal: Amazon Echo Buds

Amazon Echo Buds (2023): was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

A 50% discount brings Amazon's Echo Buds down to a record-low price of $24.99. The deal is only available to Prime members, although you can grab the $14.99 per month membership prior to purchase if you like the look of the deal. The deal doesn't diminish the decent sound and fine feature set that you get from these wireless buds.

The Amazon Echo Buds (2023) are one of the best budget wireless earbuds and that is reflective of their quality and performance. They are a little different from most earbuds in that they are a little bigger, and they fit in the outer ear while resting above the ear canal. The purpose of this is that they allow outside noise in and, therefore, don’t have to include an ambient or transparency mode. This is one area that helps cut the cost.

You won't get any noise-canceling technology but we still gave it 4 out of 5 stars in our Amazon Echo Buds (2023) review. The earbuds offer multipoint connectivity, hands-free Alexa voice support (and tap-to-access for other voice assistants), and accurate in-ear detection. These are all features that are absent on other budget-friendly options.

