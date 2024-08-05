Best Buy's huge end-of-summer sale is live: MacBooks, cheap TVs, tablets and more

Best Buy just launched a huge end-of-summer sale, which also coincides with the back-to-school sale season. That means you can score huge discounts on laptops, TVs, tablets, MacBooks, headphones and more. To help you find the very top bargains, I've gone through Best Buy's sale and hand-picked the 17 best deals below.



The end of the summer always brings attractive price cuts on back-to-school essentials, allowing students to save on best-selling tech as retailers try and clear out summer stock. Some of today's best deals are on Apple devices, specifically MacBooks, with record-low prices that start at just $799.99. Other highlights include cheap TV deals, like this Toshiba 65-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for just $359.99, laptops starting at just $159.99, and the powerful iPad Pro M2 on sale for a record-low price of $599.99.



Best Buy end-of-summer sale: the 17 best deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy

Noise-cancelling earbuds are a back-to-school essential, and Best Buy has the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $189.99. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and the best deal you can find right now. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and an un-losable case.

Beats Solo 4: was $199.95 now $129.95 at Best Buy

The Beats Solo 4 is the latest iteration of the manufacturer's on-ear headphones, and they're down to a record-low price at Best Buy. This model supports lossless audio that you can listen to via USB-C or 3.5mm audio cable and Spatial Audio that uses head tracking to enhance your listening experience. These headphones also last up to 50 hours on a single charge and can regain five hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging.

iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Best Buy

The iPad 10.2 has been available at this record-low price for a few months now, but it remains a great deal. This Apple tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work, or playing basic games, then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.

11-inch Apple iPad Pro (2022, 4th generation): was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you're a student looking for a tablet with laptop-like power, Best Buy has the last-gen iPad Pro on sale for a record-low price of $599.99. It's a powerful tablet, though, that features a QHD resolution display with support up to 2388 x 1668 resolution. It also runs on the M2 chip, which still reliably multitasks without slowing down the device. This build includes 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, but you can add more for an upcharge.

HP Chromebook 14: was $299 now $159 at Best Buy

This HP Chromebook 14 is a basic device, but it's ridiculously cheap, making it a great buy for light use, such as general browsing and schoolwork. Thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, it also boasts full-day battery life, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have under $200 to spend and need a cheap laptop, then you won't find a better option right now in the back-to-school sales.

Asus Vivobook 14: was $429.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy

If you want one of the best cheap Windows laptop deals available now, then Best Buy has this Asus Vivobook 14 on sale for $279.99. With an Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers an acceptable level of performance for everyday use, basic work tasks, and video calls. The 128GB SSD is decent at this price too, given many similar devices skimp on the storage to save costs. And, while some components are getting a little old now, this is still a solid portable machine for the price of all your basic computing needs and schoolwork.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy

This Acer Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$300 laptop. An Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM is a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing, and watching videos.

MacBook: from $799 + Beats Solo 4 for $99

Best Buy's end-of-summer sale includes a MacBook and Beats deal that offers the Beats Solo 4 for $99 with select MacBooks. It also includes discounts on most of the MacBooks on the list, which include older M2 chip models from 2022 to the latest M3 chip ones. All of these MacBooks, even the older ones, stand out with their minimalist designs, user-friendliness, and battery life.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $1,099 now $799 at Best Buy

Best Buy's back-to-shool sale has the MacBook Air M2 for just $799 - a record-low price. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is worth the extra investment.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $899 at Best Buy

The latest MacBook Air is down to $899 at Best Buy – that's a return to the lowest price ever. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life, and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Pro (2023): was $1,999 now $1,699 at Best Buy

Looking for a shiny new MacBook for the new school year? Don't skip out on the lowest price ever. Apple's latest MacBook Pro runs on the powerful M3 Pro chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. We reviewed a similar product in our four-and-a-half out of five-star Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Max review, which praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life, and slick fan-less design.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: was $79.99 now $64.99 at Best Buy

Today's cheapest TV deal from Best Buy's end-of-summer sale is this Insignia 24-inch display on sale for $74.99. This is a great display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, you get smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, easy access to top streaming apps and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

Hisense 43-inch A6 Series 4K TV: was $239.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy

The Hisense 43-inch A6 Series 4K TV features a dedicated Game Mode that includes a variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode to give you a smooth experience. Sports fans will also appreciate its dedicated AI Sports Mode, and there’s a great 4K upscale for ensuring HD content looks at its best. Today's back-to-school deal from Best Buy brings the price down to just $189.99.

Toshiba C350 65-inch 4K Fire TV: was $419.99 now $359.99 at Best Buy

In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Best Buy. For under $400 you get a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips.

Samsung DU6900 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $699.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's all-new 75-inch DU6900 series is on sale for an incredible price of just $599.99. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality for its best discount yet, on sale for just $799.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Visier enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 - only $100 more than the record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

You can also look forward to discounts at the 2024 Labor Day sales event.