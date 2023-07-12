Best 4 under 50: the top cheap Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals where you are

Day two of Amazon's huge sales event is in full swing, meaning there are still a bunch of excellent offers for you to take advantage of. And it goes without saying that Amazon's Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals are landing thick and fast. The thing is, Amazon Prime Day ends today (July 12), so we need to be quick about this if you're to bag the best Bluetooth speaker deal for your needs.

And we mean to bring you deals where you only have to spend $50 or £50 to get something decent – and often, the discounted sale price is a lot less.

With a plethora of Prime Day offers to comb through, wheedling out the best Bluetooth speaker for you can feel like a daunting prospect. But we know why you're here. Luckily, Amazon is still offering huge discounts on the best Bluetooth speakers and best waterproof speakers on the market – and we've got the best quartet under $50 if you reside in the US, or under £50 if you're in the UK.

First up, something for if you've got a tiny bit more to spend: take a gander at the good-looking Marshall Emberton, which has had its price slashed by 44% in the US. We know, we know, still a bit steep when we promised $50.

In the UK, the JBL Flip 6 has had over a third knocked off its usual cost, so you can grab it now for just £82 – but we get it, that's a little more than you planned to spend.

There are even more top deals in our extended best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals roundup but dig right into our super-cheap mini selection below.

Prime Day: because you don't need to spend a bucket of money to get a great little product.



(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best Bluetooth speaker deals where you are).

The top 4 sub-$50 Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals US

Sony SRS-XB13: was $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

OK, we didn't rate this mug-sized speaker too highly under intense review, but that was before it had a massive 42% slashed from the asking price. It is waterproof and dustproof (IP67 rated) you'll get up to to 16 hours of battery life, you can stereo pair two and unlike the similarly sized UE Wonderboom 2, this speaker charges via the newer USB-C, rather than microUSB.

JBL GO2: was $39.95 now $27.99 at Amazon

This is one ultra-compact soap-on-a-rope style speaker with a mighty sound. In our JBL GO2 review, we praised it for its durable design, water resistance, and speakerphone, so although previous discounts have seen it drop as low as $20, this is still a bargain. Our one bugbear? Only five hours of battery, but if that doesn't bother you, there's plenty to like here and a swathe of cute colorways.

JBL GO3: was $49.99 now $41.99 at Amazon

Not a huge discount, but then it wasn't expensive to begin with! The GO3 is the GoO2's younger sibling and it's a great option for anyone that's not looking to spend loads of money. It also comes in a selection of fun, bright colors and while we haven't tested this particular iteration, we were big fans of its predecessor. We've also seen it drop just a touch more than this before – and you still only get five hours of playtime – but it's as cute as a button isn't it?

Anker Soundcore 2: was $39.99 now $27.99 at Amazon

In our intense review of the Anker Soundcore 2, we praised its 24-hour battery, its ton of features for the price (including water resistance), and its rugged casework. While the sound quality leaves something to be desired, it’s hard to think of a better speaker for under $50/£50 – and right now, it's well under that figure. This price is actually $2 cheaper than it's ever been on Amazon too; in February 2022 it dipped to $29.99, but this 30% discount is a new lowest-seen price.

Soundcore Anker Motion Boom: was $109 now $69 at Amazon

OK we know, it's a bit more than $50 – but this is a lot of speaker for not a lot of money and it's a bonus offering! This chunky portable speaker is designed to offer big noise power anywhere; a party at the beach, rich music on your deck, whatever you need. With IPX7 waterproofing and 24-hour battery life, it can deal with being outdoors well. We haven't tested this speaker, but based on our experience with Anker's other audio products, it'll be a good buy. And this is the cheapest it's ever been – it had dropped as low as $84.99 previously.

The top 4 sub-£50 Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals UK

Tribit StormBox Micro: was £52.99 now £42.49 at Amazon

The original coaster-sized Bluetooth speaker from Tribit has seen a small discount ahead of Prime Day and given how much we adore its successor, we think any savings makes it an even better value. In our Tribit StormBox Micro 2 review, we gave it 5 stars out of 5 and named it the best budget option you can buy so you can rest assured that this delivers great sound quality for its compact size.

Anker Soundcore mini: was £23.99 now £17.79 at Amazon

This small, super portable Bluetooth speaker was already a great budget option, but now that it has fallen to its cheapest-ever price it's an absolute steal. Boasting a 15-hour battery life with a 66-foot Bluetooth range, this speaker is one that you can take anywhere with you. Anker is known for making quality speakers that won't break the bank and this is another shining example of that.

JBL GO3: was £39.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

As one of the most ultra-compact speakers on the market, the GO3 is a great option for anyone that's not looking to spend loads of money. It also comes in a selection of fun, bright colors and while we haven't tested this pocket-sized speaker out ourselves, we were big fans of its predecessor – check out our JBL GO2 review to see why. The only thing is that we have seen it drop to £25 before, so in terms of a deal, it's not the best.