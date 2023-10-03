Amazon's early Prime Day sale is LIVE - shop my 41 deal picks that are Black Friday cheap

Prime Day deals in October? That are Black Friday cheap? Yes, I'm happily able to report that you read that right. While Amazon's 2nd Prime Day sale is officially scheduled for October 10 and 11, the retailer has released early deals that you can shop right now - and the deals are good.



• Shop the full early Prime Day sale



How good are the deals exactly? While the retailer typically holds off its biggest discounts for its official Amazon Prime Day sale, when I checked today's prices, I was surprised to see new record-low prices on Amazon's best-selling devices. You can score excellent deals on Echo smart speakers, Fire tablets, Ring doorbells, and Amazon Fire TVs, with prices so low I can't imagine you'll find better bargains at next week's sale or even the upcoming Black Friday deals event.



I've listed all the best early Prime Day deals on Amazon's devices below, and some highlights include the best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for just $19.99 (was $39.99), the all-new Echo Pop smart speaker marked down to $17.99 (was $39.99), and the highly-rated Amazon 55-inch Omni Series 4K smart TV on sale for $389.99 (was $549.99).



Outside of Amazon's own devices, there are some fantastic deals right now, which I've also included in my roundup on best-selling TVs, Apple devices, appliances, and more.

Remember, to shop most of today's early Prime Day deals, you must be a Prime member. If you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you through to Amazon's October Prime Day sale.

Amazon early Prime Day sale - the 41 best deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199.99 at Amazon

Noise-cancelling earbuds are a college must-have, and Amazon has Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2, on sale for a record-low price of $199.99. Compared to the AirPods 2 and 3, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display, health tracking, and safety features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Just ahead of Amazon's Black Friday sale, the retailer has the best-selling smartwatch on sale for just $299. That's the best deal you can find right now and the lowest price we've seen in months.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $60.91 now $36.59 at Amazon

40% discount - Amazon has the best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection pillows on sale for $39.70 when you apply the additional 40% discount at checkout. The queen-size pillow set has over 200,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillows on Amazon's site. Made with a down alternative, the pillows feature a cooling technology with a soft cotton cover and are now down to an ultra-affordable price ahead of Black Friday.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $23.95 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 60,000 positive reviews on Amazon and was a best-seller at the July Prime Day sale sale. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the price down to a record low of $23.95.

Bissell Spot Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $109.59 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the top-rated Little Green Pro on sale for $109.59. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum: was $399.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Shark IQ robot vacuum on sale for $199.99. That's a massive 45% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. You're getting powerful suction and a self-cleaning brush roll, and you can control the vacuum with the compatible Shark app or through voice control, thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Alexa.

iRobot Roomba 692: was $299.99 now $164.99 at Amazon

This affordable robot vacuum from iRobot just got even cheaper with this early Black Friday deal. With over 27,000 positive reviews, it's one of the best budget models out there that are actually worth your money, with trimmings like support for Alexa, a 3-Stage Cleaning system, and a battery life of 90 minutes per full charge.

Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum: was $569.90 now $460 at Amazon

Prime members can get the top-rated Dyson V11 on sale for a record-low price of $460. Perfect for pet owners, the cordless vacuum provides deep suction and de-tangles as you clean with 60 minutes of run time. The Dyson V11 can also transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was $29.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest Fire TV Stick from today's early sale is the Fire TV Stick Lite, on sale for just $17.99 - only $3 more than the record-low price. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Prime members can get Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for a record-low price of $19.99. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $22.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Fire TV Cube: was $139.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

Today's early Prime Day sale includes the powerful Fire TV Cube for $109.99 - a new record-low price. The 4K Fire TV Cube is Amazon's fastest-ever streaming media player and is compatible with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $17.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Echo Dot Kids (2022): was $59.99 now $27.99 at Amazon

One of our favorite early Prime Day deals is the 5th generation Echo Dot Kids on sale for just $27.99, thanks to today's massive 53% discount. The smart speaker allows kids to play music, read bedtime stories, and get help with homework and includes easy-to-use parental controls.

Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just dropped to a record-low price in today's early Prime Day deals. Prime members can get the 5th generation smart speaker for just $22.99 - a massive 54% discount and beating last year's Black Friday price. The Amazon Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): was $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo is a more robust smart speaker, and today's early Prime Day deal brings the price down to $54.99 - just $5 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

Echo Dot Kids (2022): was $59.99 now $27.99 at Amazon

One of our favorite early Prime Day deals is the 5th generation Echo Dot Kids on sale for just $27.99, thanks to today's massive 53% discount. The smart speaker allows kids to play music, read bedtime stories, and get help with homework and includes easy-to-use parental controls.

All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Echo Show 5 on sale for $39.99 - that's a massive 56% discount and a new record-low price. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa. The Echo Show 5 is rarely discounted, and we predict you won't see a better deal at the official Amazon Prime Day sale.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was 129.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a slightly bigger smart home display, Amazon has the 2021 Echo Show 8 on sale for $59.99 - another new record-low price. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Amazon Echo Show 10: was $249.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 10 is on sale for a record-low price of $159.99 at today's early Prime Day sale. The 10-inch smart display features an automatic screen rotation, Zigbee smart home support, and a 13MP camera. Plus, you'll get a free one-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen or a Ring smart bulb with your Echo purchase.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet (16GB): $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

The cheapest Fire tablet deal from today's sale is the Amazon Fire 7, which is down to just $39.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling tablet features a seven-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to seven hours of battery life. The Fire 7 also works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control with compatible smart home devices.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was $189.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

This early Prime Day deal is the lowest price yet for the Amazon Fire HD 10, the brand's latest 11-inch slate. Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition (2022): was $149.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

The latest Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for $74.99, thanks to an incredible 50% discount. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Today's price is a record-low, and we don't expect you'll find a better deal at Amazon's official Prime Day sale.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was $339.99 now $264.99 at Amazon

The Kindle Scribe is more than just a Kindle, it adds writing and journaling capabilities to a humongous e-reader display. In many ways, it's the best Kindle yet, and it's pretty new, so it rarely gets discounted. This early Prime Day deal is the best price we've seen on the Amazon Kindle Scribe, thanks to the $75 discount. Even if you don't care about writing, the Kindle Scribe is worth checking out if you just want a much bigger screen to read your Kindle book library.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Prime Day, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for just $19.99 - only $2 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - beating the Black Friday record-low by $5. The Blink Video Doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

Blink Outdoor Security three Camera system (3rd gen): was $249.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Invite only- Prime members can get the top-rated Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $99.99. That's a $150 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The outdoor three-camera system features infrared night vision, a long-lasting battery life, two-way audio, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: was $64.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the Ring Video Doorbell Wired on sale for a new record-low price of $34.99. The Ring Wired allows you to monitor your front door from anywhere, features two-way talk and advanced motion detection, and is hard-wired using your existing doorbell for constant power.