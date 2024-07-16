Amazon deals are heating up, so we’re loving this $300 discount on the Dyson Purifier Cool fan

If you’re a Dyson fan considering purchasing a Dyson fan, then we’ve found a great deal offering $200 off this fan/purifier combo. You can now get this Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B purifying fan at Amazon for just $349.99 (was $549.99) .

If you’re eager to see more discounts, we’re keeping track of a variety of deals, from TVs to smart devices, in our round-up of the best Amazon Prime Day deals .

Dyson is renowned for its high-quality products, often paired with a high price tag, which makes this $200 discount all the more tempting. This particular model doesn’t appear to be on the Dyson website anymore, which explains the surprisingly low price. However, it may also mean that stock is limited, so if you want a Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan for less, now’s your chance.

Today's best Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B purifying fan deal

Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B purifying fan: was $549.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

A satisfyingly savvy saving, this 30% discount brings the cost of this Dyson fan and purifier combo down by a tempting $200. It's packed with features that we've seen and appreciated in other models, and we're not sure how long this model will be around, so this is a deal to take advantage of.

While we haven’t had the opportunity to review the Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B purifying fan, we have tested a similar model, the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A purifying fan . Both feature a 360-degree HEPA filter, 350-degree oscillation, automatic air quality detection, Air Multiplier, and the ability to purify without cooling. The TP7A impressed our reviewer and gained a four out of five-star rating, so we have high hopes for the TP4B, too.

If the price is still a little rich for your tastes, we have further recommendations in our round-up of the best fans . Additionally, for further dust-busting deals, check out our recommendations for the best vacuum cleaners , as well as our regularly updated Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals .

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US