Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop drops back to lowest price before Prime Day

The Alienware Aurora R16, the latest gaming desktop from Alienware's Aurora series, just dropped back to its lowest price ever ahead of this year's Prime Day deals event. You can get the Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop on sale for $1,199.99 (was $1,599.99) at Dell.

As noted in one of our deep dives, Alienware gave its Aurora series a "business casual" makeover that markets to an audience looking for office-friendly gaming desktops. One of its downsides was the steep price, which now better suits the specs of this specific prebuilt gaming desktop. A $1,000 gaming laptop or desktop is a steal nowadays, but usually at the cost of some kind of disadvantage, like less RAM or an older processor. The Alienware Aurora R16 doesn't have any of those significant drawbacks.

The Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop finally fits its price as a mid-tier gaming desktop. Its 14th gen Intel Core i7 processors, 16 GB of RAM, 1 TB of storage, and RTX 4060 Ti graphics card are a reasonable compromise between cost and power for customers who want a gaming-friendly system to double as an office desktop. Its sleek exterior makes it an easy addition to fit into your office space, and the port selection and cooling system only add more value to the overall package.

The most affordable Alienware Aurora R16 is equipped with a 14th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM, 1 TB of storage, and an RTX 4060 Ti. In its Alienware Aurora R16 review, TechRadar praises its sleek facelift, compact build, performance, port selection, and built-in cooling. TechRadar reviewed the RTX 4070 build, but we do have quite a few defenders of the RTX 4060 and the 4060 Ti.

If you must get a better graphics card, you can also choose from the higher-end Alienware Aurora R16s in Dell's catalog. These are significantly more expensive, partially due to upgraded specs included in the builds. You can view the specifics under the Alienware Aurora R16 with RTX 4070, RTX 4080 Super, and RTX 4090.

