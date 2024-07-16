AirPods Pro 2 are back to their lowest-ever price for Prime Day – don't miss out!

AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best AirPods for elite sound quality and advanced features, but that means they don't come cheap. Well, not usually anyway – but right now, they're down to $169 (was $249) on Amazon in the US, or are down to £179 (was £229) on Amazon UK – both of which are the cheapest they've ever been. Stock may not last for the whole Prime Day event, so don't miss out!

We saw them fall to $169 for the first time a few days ago, then go back up, and now they're back down again for Amazon Prime Day. In the UK, it's the first time they've fallen as low as £179. These are fantastic prices for earbuds that still rival the absolutely best in the business for sound quality and active noise cancellation power.

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best-selling earbuds on the planet for a reason, and Amazon's early Prime Day sales have the earbuds for their lowest ever price of $169. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and an unloseable case.

The AirPods Pro 2 have never hit this low a price in the UK before, so stock may not last for very long. They sound excellent, their noise cancellation is superb, spatial audio is extremely cool with movies, the unloseable case is super-useful, and they're just a great pair of buds all-round for Apple users.

For thes prices, you're getting all the premium headphone features that we praised in our AirPods Pro 2 review, including high-end active noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of battery life (including the case), impressive spatial audio, Find My support for when you've misplaced them, and seamless automatic switching between Apple devices, alongside the enhanced updates that were rolled out with iOS 17 last year, such as an adaptive audio mode that intuitively adjusts the sound between ANC and Transparency. And you'll get more features when iOS 18 arrives in the fall.

These are by far my favorite Apple earbuds – I use them every day, thanks to their integration with other Apple tech. After countless hours of testing, the AirPods Pro 2 continue to hold their own against a lot of the competition, especially thanks to ongoing improvements made to them, which is why they're one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now. Make sure to be quick to snap up this great saving.

And they're not the only AirPods with great deals on right now. Our Prime Day AirPods deals page has more, but the AirPods 3rd Gen are down to a record-low $119 at Amazon (from $169), while the AirPods Max over-ears are down to $395 at Amazon (they were recently $449).

