4th of July TV sales at Best Buy: $79.99 smart TVs, $599.99 OLED TVs and more

If you're looking for some of this year's best 4th of July TV sales, Best Buy is offering some fantastic deals on 4K, QLED and OLED displays from all the top brands like Samsung and LG. To help you find all the best offers in one place, we've rounded up our top 4th of July TV sales picks at Best Buy just below.



The Best Buy 4th of July TV sale has something for everyone, from cheap smart TVs for just $99.99 to high-end OLED TVs starting at $599.99. Some highlights from today's sale include this massive 75-inch 4k smart TV from Insignia on sale for $529.99 (was $749.99), Samsung's 65-inch S95B OLED TV down to a record-low price of $1,599.99 (was $1,999.99) and this 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for only $599.99 (was $1,299.99).



See more of Best Buy's 4th of July TV deals below, and if you're looking to shop for more bargains, you can check out our main 4th of July sales roundup for today's best deals around the web.

The best 4th of July TV sales at Best Buy

Insignia 75-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Fire TV: was $749.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy

One of today's best 4th of July TV deals is this Insignia 75-inch 4K smart TV down to $529.99 - an incredible price for a big-screen 4K smart TV. The 75-inch display is feature-packed with 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS studio sound, access to the Fire TV experience, and a handy Alexa voice remote so you can control your TV completely hands-free.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023): was $799.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy

Another big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch 4K smart TV from Toshiba on sale for just $529.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2023 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

Samsung 75-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $799.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, and you can grab this 75-inch model for $749.99 at Best Buy. You're getting a 4K Crystal processor for bright, bold colors, smart capabilities, and the Samsung gaming hub where you can stream your favorite games.

Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV (2022): was $1,999 now $1,599 at Best Buy

The Samsung S95B is the first range of OLED TVs from Samsung and one of the best OLED TVs you can buy right now thanks to the vivid color accuracy, updated Tizen-based smart system, and ultra-thin design. Best Buy's 4th of July sale brings this 65-inch model down to $1,599 - the lowest price we've ever seen.

LG 65-inch UQ75 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was $499.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy

Grab this 65-inch 4K smart TV from LG for just $479.99 at Best Buy's 4th of July TV sales event. The LG 65-inch TV features 4K HDR, the brilliant webOS smart platform, and a new a5 processor, all for under $500, which is a fantastic value for a big-screen 4K TV.

TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K Roku TV: was $319.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a mid-size budget display, you can get this TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV that's on sale for $279.99. The manufacturer has built a reputation for cheap but solid TVs, and we think they're definitely worth buying if you need a straightforward and basic set. The 4-Series supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Digital+ audio – plus, you get a voice remote and built-in Roku TV to access all top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video.

Samsung 55-inch Q60C QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV (2023): was $799.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

We love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant and crisp picture quality and smart TV capabilities, and today's 4th of July deal at Best Buy on the 55-inch Q60C Series brings the price down to just $699.99 - the lowest price we've seen for the 2023 display.

LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's 4th of July sale has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $599.99. That's a massive $700 discount and the best deal you can find right now. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and there's a great range of streaming services included.

Hisense 43-inch A6 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was $269.99 now $214.99 at Best Buy

You can grab this 43-inch Hisense A6 Series 4K TV on sale for a record-low of just $214.99 at Best Buy's 4th of July sale. The Hisense set packs in Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, smart capabilities with the Google Assistant, and a voice remote - all for under $215, which is an incredible value.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy

Today's cheapest 4th of July TV deal is this 32-inch smart Fire TV from Insignia, on sale for just $79.99. It's a great display to add to an extra bedroom, and the included Fire experience allows you to stream your favorite apps without an additional device.

Shop more TV offers with our list of the best TV deals, and if you're looking for a more premium display, see the best OLED TV deals.



You can also look forward to the Amazon Prime Day sale, which will include impressive Prime Day TV deals.