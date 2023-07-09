11 early Prime Day deals under $30 that are actually worth buying

Who doesn't want to snag a cheap gadget during Prime Day? While the highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day sale is officially slated for Tuesday and Wednesday, the retailer is treating us to early deals you can shop now.



Amazon's early Prime Day deals include discounts on its devices, and the prices are the best we've seen. That means you can score incredibly useful, high-tech smart home gadgets for cheap. In fact, we found so many fantastic devices for cheap that we put together a list of the 11 best early Prime deals under $30 worth buying.



Some of our favorite deals include the handy Amazon smart plug, on sale for just $12.99, the all-new Echo Pop smart speaker down to just $17.99, and the best-selling Blink Mini security camera, on sale for a record-low of $17.50.



You'll find more of the best devices under $30 below and links to Amazon's early Prime Day deals, which include cheap TVs, streaming devices, Ring doorbells, and more. Something to keep in mind while browsing today's sale is that you must be a Prime Day member to shop Amazon's early deals. Luckily, Amazon offers a free 30-day trial, which will take you through to this year's official Prime Day sale.

The best early Prime Day deals under $30

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon

Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, so you can turn on lights and appliances using just your voice. Today's deal matches the record-low we saw at last year's Black Friday sale.

Echo Glow smart lamp for kids: was $29.99 now $16.99 at Amazon

The Echo Glow is basically an Echo Dot for kids and it's included in today's early deals for just $16.99. The smart speaker is compatible with an Alexa device, so you can control color and brightness with your voice and can help create family routines with lighting countdowns and timers.

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

I already own the 3rd-generation Echo Dot, and I can't imagine life without it. The smart speaker plays music, answers any question I throw at it, and tells me the weather forecast - all I have to do is ask Alexa. The all-new Echo Pop is Amazon's latest smart speaker and shares all the same features I love about the Echo Dot but in a compact design. The best part? It's now on sale for just $17.99 - a price too good to pass up.

Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to fill a larger room with sound, Amazon also has the best-selling Echo Dot on sale for a new record-low price of $22.99 - a massive 54% discount and beating last year's Black Friday deal. Amazon's latest model Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Clock with Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb: was $74.98 now $29.99 at Amazon

This is a great deal - you're getting Amazon's Echo Dot with a clock and a smart color bulb for just $29.99 - a whopping $45 discount. The smart speaker and light blub work with Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to play music and questions and control your lights with the included smart bulb.

All-new Echo Buds: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Okay, so the Echo Buds aren't under $30 - but they're close at just $34.99 and an absolute steal for a pair of wireless earbuds. The Echo Buds were just released in May of this year and feature a semi-in-ear design to help reduce outside noise and work with Alexa to stream music, make calls, get directions, and more.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $17.50 at Amazon

I've had my eye on the best-selling Blink Mini for a while now, and now that it's discounted to just $17.50 - I'm adding it to my cart. The Blink Mini is a compact smart indoor security camera that works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected. It's small enough that you can pack it in your suitcase for travel, which is what I plan on doing. Today's early Prime Day deal is the lowest price we've ever seen and beats last year's Black Friday offer.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $22.99 - a new record-low price. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

For just a few more bucks, you can get Amazon's most powerful streaming device, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, on sale for the lowest price ever of $24.99. Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 40% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K and features support for next-gen Wi-Fi 6.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Looking for a cheaper alternative to the best-selling Ring Doorbell? Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the Blink Video Doorbell on sale for just $29.99 - beating the Black Friday record-low by $5. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

All-new Ring Indoor Cam: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

This early Prime Day deal has the latest Ring Indoor cam on sale for just $29.99. For that price, you're getting an Alexa-enabled security camera that features color night vision in 1080p HD video, two-way talk, and real-time alerts sent to your phone when motion is detected.

