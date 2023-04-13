Volt Infinity review: A comfortable hybrid e-bike with plenty of range

It’s very easy to get enthusiastic about the Volt Infinity, simply because it ticks all the right boxes if you’re looking for an everyday commuter or a hybrid electric bike. The design and build is generally good, save for a battery that’s tricky to remove and it’s a dream to ride too. With the high-rating comfort levels and its impressive range, the Volt Infinity will suit any casual cyclist, but also those who plan on clocking up the miles on a commute or during longer days out. Add in the choice of components used on the Volt Infinity and the higher asking price starts to look pretty reasonable.

Volt Infinity: Two minute review

British bike builder Volt has already produced some cracking electric two-wheelers and the Volt Infinity offers more of the same. This is an upright, very comfortable e-bike that features an aluminium frame, a Sony powerpack plus a host of component parts from Shimano.

What this all means is that you get an easy-to-ride electric bike, complete with the Shimano Steps system that delivers auto gear shifting if you want it, along with an 8-speed derailleur setup if you prefer to work the gears yourself.

The 250W Shimano hub-mounted motor offers dependable assistance, the range is impressive and you’ll get there in comfort thanks to a nice spongy saddle, flat handlebars and chunkier tyres. It’s all very civilised. The Volt Infinity also comes with full mudguards, front and rear lights and a rack over the back wheel, so it’s ready to hit the road.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Volt Infinity: Specifications Component Value Size range: S, M, L (5’ 7” and upwards) Motor: Shimano 250W Top speed 15.5 mph Power: 36V, lithium battery Control: Shimano Steps LCD Display E-bike classification: EAPC / Class 1 Speeds: Shimano 8-speed Alfine D12 Brakes: Shimano S700 Alfine hydraulic discs Frame material: Reinforced aluminium Weight: 23.6 kg / 52 pounds (measured) Weight capacity: 120kg / 264.5 pounds Range: 90 miles (rated, Class 1 mode)

Volt Infinity: Price and availability

£3,000 in UK

Approximately $3,750 / AU$5,600

Available from manufacturer directly

The Volt Infinity is available to buy directly from Volt, with a price tag that starts from £3,000 in the UK (approximately $3,750 in the US, and AU$5,600 in Australia). If that seems to be quite a lot for an around-town hybrid, just bear in mind this two-wheeler comes with very impressive specs.

While the Volt Infinity does have a seemingly exorbitantly high price, this is a good value bike. The design and build quality is very good overall. However, what really takes it up a notch on the value front is the use of components. Products from Shimano feature heavily here, including the powertrain, bike computer, brakes and so on. Add in the other touches of quality, like the excellent Velo saddle plus the various ancillaries like full mudguards and lights, along with a carry rack over the rear wheel and it’s a decent package.

Volt does also offer an optional GPS tracker to use with the Infinity, which comes with an additional cost.

Volt Infinity: Design

Restrained but cool-looking frame design in silver

Integrated Abus lock and Spanninga lights plus luggage rack

Good choice of components delivers a premium feel

There’s plenty to catch your eyes with the Volt Infinity, but while it looks cool enough, I rather like the slightly low-key stance of this hybrid e-bike. To start, the bike’s solid 19-inch aluminium frame is suited to riders from 5’ 7” and upwards. Although the brushed silver colour of the aluminium is distinctive, it’s not at all shouty. This is always a plus if you get nervous about taking your bike into town centres where thieves tend to hang out: it’s not gaudy enough to stick out (although we wouldn’t recommend locking such an expensive bike up in an area known for criminal activity).

Nevertheless, there’s a built-in, Dutch-style Abus lock on the back wheel too, which adds some piece of mind. However, it’s well worth supplementing with one of our best bike locks if you plan to leave it in public for any length of time.

And, if you think the Volt Infinity looks like quite a comfortable e-bike to ride, I can confirm that it is indeed great on the posterior thanks to a quality Velo saddle. That, combined with the flat handlebars, makes it an excellent choice if you’re looking for an everyday hybrid-style bike. Shimano components highlight the quality of the frame design, with a Shimano hub-style electric motor built into the bottom of the frame. Elsewhere, the design is supplemented by more Shimano components, including the Alfine DI2 8-speed gearing and Shimano brakes, which are discs front and rear.

Thankfully for such an expensive bike, the Volt Infinity comes with everything needed to get you on your way. There are front and rear lights included, along with a luggage rack over the rear wheel. Full mudguards keep you dry too, while the Schwalbe tyres are a little chunkier and therefore deliver a much more forgiving ride on the road, aided and abetted by Suntour forks that absorb ruts and kerbs nicely in equal measure. The included kickstand is also a blessing and saves you having to prop up the bike on kerbs or against walls.

Design Score: 4/5

Volt Infinity: Performance

Fuss-free power delivery and plenty of torque

Automatic shifting works well in most scenarios

Range figure seems pretty realistic with careful use

The Volt Infinity is a sprightly e-bike performer considering its bulk and overall weight. Getting ready for the off is easy, you simply press the power button on the handlebar-mounted computer and the display shows you the state of play. It’s possible to pick through the various settings using the toggle switches at either side of the handlebars, so gears and assistance modes all fall easily to hand.

If you’re looking for a completely assisted electric bike ride the Volt Infinity will meet your needs without issue. I tended to go for a middle ground setting, with average assistance, which allowed me to exploit those great Shimano derailleur gears. The setup feels just about right for the type of bike this is, so nipping into town on variable surfaces and with some gentle inclines, it worked perfectly for me.

If you’ve got the bike on auto shifting mode it can feel a little bit disconcerting at times. In fact, I found that occasionally the system couldn’t quite make up its mind about which gear to be in. Not enough to get annoying, although steeper hills mean you want to know in advance what the bike is going to do. So, if you live in a hilly area and like the idea of this bike, using the manual gear change selection might be the better way to go.

Generally speaking though, the Volt Infinity cruises along very nicely indeed. It feels nicely planted on the road and that saddle, plus those chunkier tyres means the ride is very comfortable indeed. The other plus with this type of arrangement is that the Volt Infinity is just as happy scooting along grass or hardened mud trails and still manages to feel sure-footed. It handles well too, considering the overall size and weight of the design. Take it easy with the power consumption and, to me at least, Volt’s range figures seem perfectly reasonable too.

Performance score: 4/5

Volt Infinity: Battery life

Excellent range but battery removal is a chore

An overnight charge will get you ready to go again

Front and rear lights don’t seem to have an adverse effect

The Volt Infinity is a great bike and it’s made even better thanks to the potency of the lithium battery. Volt’s official figure for the Infinity is around 90 miles, using the mildest Eco setting. Of course, all e-bikes can have their range affected by the way they’re ridden and the Volt Infinity is no exception.

However, during my time trialling the e-bike I found it to be pretty frugal on the power usage front, especially considering I did most of my riding with the bike set on Normal. This is a perfectly serviceable, middle-ground setting and, thanks to the clever gearing, got me to my various destinations without breaking into a sweat.

If you’re really trying to eke out the most from the battery then Eco is the setting to aim for, though conversely the high setting is brilliant for testing inclines if you’re laden down with shopping.

Overall, the battery life seems impressive even if you’re using it a lot and taking into account the weight of the bike with a rider on it. The only downside is the way the battery is mounted into the frame, which can make getting to it a pain. Luckily, I have a plug socket close to where the bike was being stored so this didn’t turn out to be an issue, though it might be for anyone who doesn’t.

Battery life score: 4/5

Buy it if...

You want automatic gear shifting

If you like an easy life the Volt Infinity will definitely appeal because not only does it have plenty of power, there’s the option of automatic shifting too.

You want a demure ride

The Volt Infinity looks nice enough, but it’s not too shouty so you can take it into town and not worry about your new investment attracting too much attention.

You want longevity

Electric bikes can be a long-term investment, but if you want an e-bike that’s been put together using quality components then the Volt Infinity is it.

Don't buy it if...

You want something lightweight

All e-bikes tend to have their weight issues due to the motor and battery, which means the Volt Infinity is quite hefty should you need to lift it.

Range isn’t an issue

The Volt Infinity can cover up to 90 miles if you treat the battery and motor with care, but if you’re only covering shorter distances a cheaper alternative might work.

You don’t have a plug socket close to the bike.

Removing the battery can be awkward so it’s best to run a cable to the bike instead if you can.

Also consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Also consider Component Volt Infinity Specialized Turbo Vado 4.0 Size range: S, M, L (5' 7" and upwards) S-XL (5'1"-6'4") Motor: Shimano 250W Specialized 2.0, 70Nm torque, custom tuned motor, 250W nominal Top speed 15.5 mph 15.5 Power: 36V, lithium battery Specialized U2-710, alloy casing, state of charge display, 710Wh Control: Shimano Steps LCD Display MIK HD inteface E-bike classification: EAPC / Class 1 Class 1 Speeds: Shimano 8-speed Alfine D12 SRAM PG-1130, 11-speed, 11-42t Brakes: Shimano S700 Alfine hydraulic discs SRAM Level, 2-piston caliper, hydraulic disc, 180/180 Frame material: Reinforced aluminium E5 aluminium Weight: 23.6 kg / 52 pounds (measured) 24 kgs / 52.91 lbs Weight capacity: 120kg / 264.5 pounds Varies Range: 90 miles (rated, Class 1 mode) 89 miles / 144 km

How I tested the Volt Infinity review electric bike

The week I got loaned the Volt Infinity to review coincided with a period of very unsettled weather. This mean that I got to use it in both wet and windy weather, where the power delivery was well and truly tested to the max, especially while cycling into strong headwinds.

I also got the benefit of the Volt Infinity’s full mudguards, which provide perfect protection for your legs as you cycle through puddles and over long stretches of saturated roads. The setup of the bike is also well suited to our pot-hole strewn surfaces too, thanks to decent Schwalbe tyres and the spongy front forks.

Considering the fact that the Volt Infinity isn’t exactly lightweight, I was impressed with its agility, although anyone who needs to get the bike inside, or, say, up a flight of stairs may find it unwieldy. I think this is a bike that’s best suited to ground-floor storage, with ideally a power point close by for easier battery charging.

First reviewed: April 2023