Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 review: a better 2-in-1 for the premium user

The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 is a top-quality 2-in-1 ultrabook with a gorgeous and responsive display, a luxurious feeling keyboard and touchpad, and even comes with a stylus.

Before the official reveal of preorders and release dates, I had an opportunity to try out three of the latest in the Samsung Galaxy Book3 line of ultrabooks in person. And so far, what I’ve seen has been pretty impressive.

While the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 wasn’t the best showing in my opinion, for those who absolutely love 2-in-1 laptops, this ultrabook will certainly have a lot of appeal.

I previewed the black model and not only is its thin form factor and lightweight only surpassed by the Book3 Pro, but it also sports a beautiful display and bends effortlessly into tablet mode. The 16-inch display is perfect for both portrait and landscape viewing, and it even comes with an S-pen to make working on it even better.

Galaxy Book3 Pro 360: Price & availability

The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 starts at $1,899.99 (around £1,545 / AU$2,175) with options to configure it. Preorders will start on February 1, with a planned release of February 17 and it seems that the ultrabook will only launch in the US and UK, going by the available pricing.

Meanwhile, if pricing information is released for Australia or for any other region, TechRadar will be sure to report on that. So stay tuned to our ongoing coverage, as well as any other Samsung news or product reveals.

Galaxy Book3 Pro 360: Design

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 specs Component Spec Price Starting at $1,399.99 (about £1,140 / AU$2,030) CPU Up to 13th-gen Intel Core i7 (28W) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Storage Up to 1TB SSD Display 14-inch and 16-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X (Touch)

I was shocked at how lightweight the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 is, even with its large 16-inch display. It comes in two colors, black and light silver, with the one we previewed being black. Despite the very common color options, it possesses a sleekness that showcases its high quality, and that AMOLED screen is a work of art.

Most likely the reason for its lightweight is due to Samsung removing the extra layer of glass from the screen, which definitely makes it a bit more responsive than most other touchscreens. The keyboard felt luxurious and we really appreciated how large and responsive the touchpad was. The webcam is a solid 1080p, and I found it to be a great one with a nice clear image, with options like HDR and auto framing which improves the picture quality and focus.

Port selection is pretty solid with an HDMI port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Type-A USB port, an audio jack, and a mini SDcard slot. But the fact that there’s no ethernet cable is a bit disappointing. Most buyers aren't likely to plug their ultrabooks into a landline ethernet connection though, even if having the option is always a plus.

Galaxy Book3 Pro 360: Performance

While we weren’t able to personally take the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 for a spin to test the performance, the specs we do know aren’t too shabby. It features the latest 13th-gen Intel CPU, either an i5 or i7 depending on the configuration. This makes this an excellent productivity machine that will be sure to get you through the workday as intended. Not to mention the addition of the touchscreen, which allows for easier note-taking and reading especially since it comes with an S-pen.

Of course, GPU wasn’t a priority so it’s given the standard Iris Xe graphics. But at least it’s able to play lower-end games, so you’re not completely shut out.

Galaxy Book3 Pro 360: Early verdict

The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 is an excellent 2-in-1 ultrabook that’s made for anyone who favors a touchscreen over anything else. You do sacrifice a bit of the portability from the regular Book3 Pro, so it’s more a matter of preference.

Though this isn’t some tricked-out beast of a machine, its 13th-gen Intel CPU is more than enough for anyone who needs an excellent work machine. Pricing is a bit steep but that’s to be expected of a Samsung Galaxy ultrabook. It remains to be seen what actual performance, sound quality, ventilation, and more will look like but hopefully, those numbers will be enough to land it on our best 2-in-1 laptop list when it drops in the next couple of weeks.