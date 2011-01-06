The Toshiba Satellite T110-121 is a compact and well-specified laptop that is a highly portable choice that offers surprising versatility.

The sleek black chassis weighs just 1.5kg and is ideal for frequent travel and use around the house. The slightly tapered design makes it easy to hold. It also fits comfortably into even the smallest bag, while the excellent 399-minute battery can keep you working during the day.

Despite the compact dimensions, the keyboard is spacious and comfortable. Spanning almost the full width of the chassis, all the keys are large enough to allow smooth speed-typing. The keys rattle slightly, however, so this is not the quietest laptop for firm typists to use.

Built around an 11.6-inch display, screen space is at a minimum. The sharp resolution lets you view a decent amount of content, but text can appear quite small as a result. If you plan on regularly working from home, you may prefer to use a larger external screen.

Screen quality is excellent, however. The backlit LED panel delivers striking brightness and contrast and images are sharp and natural. Colours can look a little washed out at times due to the high brightness, but this is easily configured.

Low-voltage processor

To deliver suitable performance within such a tiny chassis, a low voltage Intel processor has been used. Matching the power of its rivals, you can browse the internet and perform basic home office tasks, but complex multitasking is out of the question.

The same can be said of its graphics. High-definition videos run comfortably and simple photo and video editing can be undertaken, but 3D gaming is not possible.

A camera built into the screen panel can be used to take photos and record video.

Storage is excellent for such a slim laptop and the 250GB hard drive betters all but the ViewSonic ViewBook 130. Inevitably, the thin chassis does not house an optical drive, so you cannot access CDs or DVDs.

Toshiba bundles an excellent software package with the T110. Market-leading tools for basic home office use and internet security are provided, as well as a range of proprietary software applications for easy system management.

By combining slim mobility with a strong specification and features, the Satellite T110 is a real bargain at this low price. While the small screen could potentially hinder family use, the fact you can work in equal comfort at home or on the move makes this a versatile and affordable choice that is very easy to like.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview