Elonex Webbook review

With better looking models on the market with the same specification, Elonex can only compete with them on price

We know imitation is flattering but, my word, Asus must be simply blushing with this act of doppelgangery from Elonex with it's new Webbook.

It's odd as Elonex isn't new to the world of the netbook. Its first Webbook took the VIA C7 processor route, but it has come around to the Intel Atom approach and this latest Webbook is an utterly vanilla netbook that could easily be mistaken for an Asus Eee PC when given a sideways glance.

The bonus is that we all love the Asus Eee PC; it's the right size, well built and light. The Elonex does nothing to change any of those.

Intel Atom N270 processor, 1GB of memory, 160GB hard drive combined with that 10-inch screen. We're also pleased to say the build quality is equally sturdy. A fine keyboard and well finished chassis means you'll confidently carry this 1.3Kg device around with you.

Integrated Intel graphics

As with all Atom based netbooks you're limited in what you can do by its weaker in-order processor. The integrated Intel 945 graphics can accelerate and smoothly play the right HD content such as Quicktime and Windows Video, but anything HD that's DivX or x264-based will skip and jump like a happy 3-year old. Plus of course it'll do little for actual 3D games, beyond presenting a kind of abstract still-life art installation.

The small 2200mAh battery demonstrates this netbook's budget focus, but even with this basic capacity it managed just over 2 hours of standard run time without any wireless. Hardly incredible, but enough to get work done on a normal train journey. In addition, its 160GB of main storage gives some full-sized laptops a run for their money.

Sound is much maligned on netbooks and Elonex has tried to do something about this with two neatly positioned side speakers that provide reasonable stereo volume but do tend to distort at louder volume.

While Elonex has done nothing wrong as such with its 'webbook', it's hardly inspiring in its choice of design. Unfortunately, that's all that remains for netbooks, as the industry is stifling innovation on a technical level.

If you can pick this up at a low enough price then it'll certainly be worthy of consideration over other models.