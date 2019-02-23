Hands on: Focal Stellia headphones review

We thought the Focal Stellias sounded mind-blowingly good, but that $3000 price tag could be a bit excessive.

French audio brand Focal is known for its super high end, luxury headphones, and its latest model, the Focal Stellia, is no exception.

With an eye-watering price tag, you'd probably have to be a hardcore audiophile to consider purchasing these closed back, over-ear headphones.

We had the chance to test them at the Bristol Hi-Fi show, and we were mightily impressed by what we heard.

Price and availability

It's no secret that the Focal Stellias are a very expensive pair of headphones, at an astonishing $3000 / £2799. That works out at around AU$4200 based on current conversion rates, but it doesn't look like the luxury cans are available in Australia just yet.

For comparison, our current favorite headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM3s, are literally ten times cheaper at $349 (£300 / AU$499).

So, at ten times the price, are the Focal Stellias ten times as good as the Sony WH-1000XM3s? Read on for our initial thoughts, having spent a short amount of time with them.

Image credit: TechRadar

Design

The Focal Stellias certainly have a striking design, with a luxurious "cognac and mocha" color scheme with brushed aluminum accents.

That luxurious look is translated to the materials used to make the headphones; the headband and cups are full grain leather and with memory foam cushions that are designed to mold to shape of your ears.

The use of leather does mean that these cans may not appeal to vegans or those who object to using animal products.

They felt extremely comfortable when we tried them, to the point that we almost forgot that we were wearing headphones; of course, we only tested them for around 15 minutes, so that comfort level could well be reduced after long listening sessions.

The aluminum yoke is also designed to mold to your head shape according to Focal, but we imagine it would take a few more wears before the headband becomes fully shaped to your head.

Even the cables look luxurious, woven in the same color scheme as the headphones, and they felt sturdy and well-made.

The design of the headphones probably won't appeal to people who prefer a more minimalist look for their audio devices – the Focal Stellias are made to be looked at.

Image credit: TechRadar

Features and performance

There's a lot of high-end audio tech packed into these headphones. They have an extensive frequency response of 5Hz-40kHz (most headphones have a frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz), thanks to hardworking speaker drivers with copper voice coils, and pure Beryllium domes.

So what does that mean in real terms? Basically, with such a high frequency response, you should be able to play your music at very low volumes while still getting a very accurate representation of your music.

When we tested them out, we felt that the audio sounded very precise and realistic, with a wide, open soundstage that can make you feel as though you're in the same room as the musicians you're listening to.

We started by listening to The Doors' 'Riders On The Storm'. The cascading organ melodies sounded sweet and sonorous, while the electric guitar had a gutsy and detailed quality to it.

We were blown away by Jim Morrison's vocal; resonant and precise, it sat confidently at the front of the mix. Percussion was treated with a similar level of precision and delicacy.

Image credit: TechRadar

Wanting to try something a little more bass-heavy, we listened to Janelle Monáe's 'Django Jane'. The bass frequencies were warm, and her punchy vocal sounded incredibly clear and present in the mix.

Snares were enjoyably grainy, while the violin and violas had a stunning analogue quality before melting into sweeping synths and digital disturbance.

Spurred on by the taste of strings provided in this track, we finally listened to Tchaikovsky's 'Violin Concerto in D Major'.

There was a depth and warmth to the lower strings while the higher violins had a sweet and clear tone. We could really hear every squeak and brush of the bow against the strings with the Focal Stellias, and it was wonderful.

Early verdict

While we only spent a short time with the Focal Stellias, we were very impressed by their quality, both in the craftsmanship of the headphones, and the sound quality they produce.

But, (and it's a big but), they are prohibitively expensive at ten times the cost of the Sony WH-1000XM3s.

So, are they ten times better? It's really hard to say having only spent 15 minutes with the Stellias, but we can say for sure that they sounded fantastic when we tried them.

Once we get our hands on them for a full review we should be able to say definitively whether they offer a better quality of sound than Sony's noise-cancelling cans once and for all.