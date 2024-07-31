Sick of iPhones? We've got 5 great Android alternatives
From the mighty Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to affordable Androids
Apple’s reputation for making devices that ‘just work’ means it can be hard to deny the quality, consistency, and dominance of iPhones; heck, I use the iPhone 15 Pro Max myself. However, not everyone gets on with iOS or can stomach the relatively high prices Apple asks for its phones.
Equally, iPhones can be seen as a step behind Android in terms of hardware, as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus still have a sluggish-for-2024 60Hz display, and even the Pro iPhones have yet to flirt with a rear camera combo that breaks from the main, ultra-wide and telephoto mix.
So, you may be reading this as an iPhone user who’s had enough of Apple’s phones and fancies a change, or as an Android user who wants a snapshot of the phones to upgrade to. With that in mind, check out the video below.
For a deep dive into the topic, check out our list of the best iPhone alternatives, and read our best phones guide to help you decide what phone may be best for you overall.
My personal recommendation is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra if you’re after a big phone that does everything but fold; for that, you’ll want the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Or the rather neat and smart Google Pixel 8, which offers solid hardware with a load of AI, great cameras, and a very slick take on Android.
Equally, if you’ve yet to be convinced to switch from an iPhone, yet need an upgrade, please take a look at my take on why you shouldn’t buy an iPhone right now. Spoilers: it’s because we’re very likely some six weeks away from the iPhone 16 family launching, which could bring in some solid upgrades and a price cut for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14.
