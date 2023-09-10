Get exclusive early access to the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal - $1,200 off at Samsung

Thinking about upgrading to a shiny new Galaxy Z Fold 5? Good news - TechRadar readers are among the lucky few to get exclusive early access to one of the best deals we've seen yet on this stunning foldable.

Head on over to the Samsung Store today to get a massively enhanced trade-in rebate of up to $1,200 and a free 512GB memory upgrade - two excellent offers that combine to a whopping $1,320 in total savings. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 might be an expensive device but these cell phone deals can really help offset that blow to your wallet.

Generally speaking, we've seen trade-in rebates reach up to $1,000 with previous Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals so this is by far the best saving we've seen yet on the device. Note that you'll only be able to get this exclusive saving by clicking through a link directly from TechRadar - everyone else will be able to get their hands on the same deal from Monday onwards, so don't hang around if you're interested.

See more exclusive Samsung early access deals on this page here.

Exclusive Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: free memory upgrade and up to $1,200 off with a trade-in at Samsung

This is even better than the popular pre-launch deal for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. You can now get up to $1,200 off with a trade-in and a free double storage upgrade on select colors – that gives you 512GB for the price of 256GB. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, we said that this foldable leader remains strong with a thinner, lighter, flatter and faster design.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 a good buy?

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Flatter, lighter, and thinner than previous model

Speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

Good cameras, but not the best from Samsung

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a relatively iterative upgrade over its predecessor (especially the cameras) but it's easily the best foldable from Samsung yet. Not only does the device now fold completely flat (a common pet peeve with the Fold 4), but it's now slightly slimmer and lighter than the previous models, which makes it a more pocketable device overall.

Inside, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 carries the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which brings it in line with the Galaxy S23 flagships from Samsung in terms of power and performance. The camera is great but it doesn't challenge the Galaxy S23 Ultra when it comes to advanced features like the 10x periscopic optical zoom - likely due to size constraints. It is, however, a productivity machine and a great choice if you can make use of that extra screen real estate and fantastic S-Pen support.

