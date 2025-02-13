Save $100 on the new Samsung Galaxy S25 and get a $100 gift card for a limited time

You usually have to pay a premium for the latest and best phones on the market, but new handsets often come with tempting limited-time launch deals if you're looking to upgrade. One offer I've spotted today that shouldn't have much time left is this brand-new Samsung Galaxy S25 for $799 (was $899) with a free $100 Amazon gift card.

This is similar to the preorder deal I saw on the Samsung Galaxy S25, which I expected would completely disappear after the phone had launched. It's good to see that something is still available, though, and you can put the gift card towards a pair of earbuds or phone accessories.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S25 deal

Samsung Galaxy S25: was $899 now $799 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 has only just been released but if you missed out on the preorder offer you can instead benefit from this $100 discount and a free $100 Amazon gift card. That means you can get a brand-new flagship phone for a seriously good price and treat yourself to some earbuds, a wearable, some accessories, or anything else you'd like from the retailer at the same time. A similar offer is available on the 256GB version if you want to double the storage from 128GB.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 features the latest in Samsung AI technology. That means you'll be able to do more with less effort. You also get a good amount of storage for essentials, 12GB of memory, and a 50MP camera that is sure to impress. Read more about this brand-new device in our Galaxy S25 review.

The amazing battery life, unbeatable performance, and sleek design make it one of the best choices ever for Android fans. Our reviewer, Philip Berne, said it's the fastest small phone he's ever tested.

If this deal doesn't quite hit the mark, we've found a range of other Samsung phone deals for you to take a look at. If you're looking for any other bargains, then we also have our best cell phone deals page with all the latest options from Apple, Google, Samsung, and more.