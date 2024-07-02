Don't wait for Prime Day! The best cheap phone is already at its lowest-ever price

Amazon’s two-day Prime Day sales event kicks off on July 16 this year, but you needn’t wait for the best Prime Day deals to drop if you’re in the market for a new cheap smartphone.

Way ahead of Prime Day, Amazon has seen fit to offer the Samsung Galaxy A35 for a record-low $349.99 (down from $399.99), which is a price we’re unlikely to see bettered in the coming weeks. The newly released handset ranks as the best phone under $400 in our best cheap phones guide, and it’s now even more deserving of that title.

The Galaxy A35 offers a great-looking display, impressive gaming performance, and highly customizable software. It charges a little too slowly for our liking, and its cameras aren’t anything ground-breaking, but if you’re simply looking for a future-proof Android handset that won’t break the bank, then the Galaxy A35 is absolutely worth considering.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy A35 deal

Samsung Galaxy A35: was $399.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

With its capable Exynos 1380 chipset, bright 6.6-inch display and hefty 5,000mAh battery, the Galaxy A35 is a great phone for those who don't care about flagship bells and whistles. It's currently on sale at Amazon in both navy and lilac colorways for a record-low $349.99.

For context, the other phones on our best cheap phones list – namely the iPhone 13, Google Pixel 8a and OnePlus 12R – are at least $150 more expensive than the Galaxy A35, so this really is the best cheap phone you can buy right now.

If you're after a Samsung phone but have a bit more money to spend, then check out our best Samsung phones guide, which features the Galaxy A35 alongside more premium models including the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

