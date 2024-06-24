Samsung could open Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 reservations this week – and there's another price-bump rumor

We're keen to see what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 are going to bring to the best foldable phones market this year, and a couple of new leaks point to details about the availability and the price of these handsets.

First up, SamMobile reports that Samsung customers in India are getting emails about a reservation date this week – it's something Samsung often does, and it acts as a sort of preorder for the preorder, to make sure you're in the queue for a device.

These reservations often come with a perk or two to encourage you to register your interest even before you've seen what Samsung is selling. You don't have to put any money down though, and you can back out easily enough.

According to these emails, the reservation date is Wednesday, June 26 – though it's not clear if this will be the same worldwide. It's another sign that the Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6 are arriving soon, and most probably two weeks later on Wednesday, July 10.

The price is right?

The launch of the successors to these phones could be just weeks away (Image credit: Future)

In a separate leak, SamInsider (via GSMArena) has come across retail listings suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be sold in Europe at €1,340 for the 256 GB model, and €1,467 for the 512 GB model, when the flip foldable finally sees the light of day.

For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launched at price points of either €1,200 / $1,000 / £1,049 / AU$1,649 or €1,320 / $1,120 / £1,149 / AU$1,849 last year, so we're looking at a price bump of around 11-12% on the 2024 model.

Now bear in mind that this is a source we haven't heard a whole lot from before, and that price increases are likely to vary between regions – but it does match with previous leaks suggesting that both of Samsung's foldables will be more expensive this year.

If that does come to pass, there are likely to be various reasons for it, from supply-chain costs to market conditions. Let's hope there are enough upgrades coming with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 to justify a bump in how much they cost.