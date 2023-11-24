Now is the hour! Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for a great Black Friday price and live the foldable life

If you've been on the fence about taking the plunge on one of the best foldable phones, then thanks to the Black Friday deals, now is the time to get one. You can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $1,299 at Amazon – that’s a big saving of $500. Sadly, the UK deal isn’t quite as compelling, but the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 5 has been cut to £1,748 at Amazon UK, a savings of £301.

As you can see in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, it’s basically one of the best foldable phones you can buy right now. As someone who’s used several generations of Galaxy Fold, I have to say Samsung’s foldables are a joy to use. Sure, they're still pretty pricey, but you do get a phone and tablet in one, which can really supercharge your productivity when on the move. It’s also great for games and watching videos.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 isn’t a revolution over its predecessors, but it's evolved into a device that works just as well when closed as it does when open. Add in plenty of performance, a solid suite of cameras including an under-display snapper, and a high refresh-rate main display, and you’ve got a fantastic Android smartphone. So check out the deals below.

I reckon this is one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals available right now. But if it doesn’t win you over, then check out our selection of Black Friday phone deals in the US and Black Friday phone deals in the UK.

Black Friday deal – Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: was $1,799.99 now $1,299.99 at Amazon US

Right now, you can save £500 on the impressive 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. That's a great price, making this expensive foldable phone more affordable. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, we said that this foldable leader remains strong with a thinner, lighter, flatter, and faster design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: was $1,919.99 now $1,419.99 at Amazon US

If you need more storage then you can get the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a cool $500 off.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: was £2,049 now £1,748.99 at Amazon UK

Over in the UK, Amazon has sliced the price of the top-end 1TB model of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. While it's far from cheap, this is actually a good deal for anyone who wants a well-specced foldable phone that's ready for work, play, and anything in between, But do keep an eye out on Amazon and with TechRadar as we could see deals on other Fold 5 models with different storage options.

