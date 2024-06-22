Get a big saving on Visible's best cell phone plan with this handy coupon code

If you've been thinking about switching up that pricey unlimited plan, now's a great time to check out Visible Wireless. For a limited time only, the prepaid carrier is currently offering new customers a nice little $20 discount on its premium Visible Plus plan.

All you need to do is use the code VIP20 at checkout and you'll be able to drive the cost of your first month on the Visible Plus plan down to just $25. That's the same price as the basic Visible plan - but you'll still get access to all the usual goodies from the Plus tier.

As an overview, both Visible Wireless plans include unlimited data but the Plus tier has 50GB of 'premium' wideband data that's not subject to any kind of depriotization. You'll also get speedier mobile hotspot allowance, one day of international roaming data per month, and the option to bundle in a smartwatch line for $10 per month.

The cheapest option for the Visible Plus plan is usually to spend $395 upfront to get a full year of service (that works out at $32 per month) so this is a great way to try out the plan before you commit.

New Visible Wireless deal

Visible Wireless: get $20 off your first month of Visible Plus

Is Visible Wireless any good?

(Image credit: Visible)

All Visible plans include unlimited 5G data

Free mobile hotspot

50GB priority data on Plus plan

If you're on the hunt for a decent unlimited plan but don't want to break the bank, Visible is easily one of the best prepaid plans for you right now.

All Visible wireless plans include completely unlimited data for some of the lowest prices on the market. This particular deal, however, is for the more premium Visible+ tier, which includes 50GB of priority data on the parent Verizon network.

In layman's terms, this means the first 50GB of your data will be super-speedy and not subject to the usual deprioritized speeds that some prepaid plans suffer from when the local area is busy.

Note that you'll still get completely unlimited 5G data once your first 50GB is up, as well as free mobile hotspot allowance and free global talk and text - something that's rare on most cheap cell phone plans. Overall, the Visible Plus plan is a great value at $45, let alone the $25/mo rate you can get it at with this particular deal.

