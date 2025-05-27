Need a new phone? Take 20% off mobile plans and save up to AU$800 on smartphones with Optus' EOFY sale

End of financial year sales don't officially start until June 1, but the Optus EOFY sale is getting started early. We've seen a ton of early EOFY deals pop up since Lenovo launched its sale in early May, but for the most part we still expect most of what we've seen to improve come June.

But that's not the case here. This Optus sale is the real deal and if you're in the market for a new phone (especially if it's tax deductible) every kind of user and budget is covered. You can get an Apple Watch Series 10 with an iPhone 16, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is just AU$299 or save 50% on the already budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, plus a whole lot more.

Usually such deals would be weighed down by the need to pair these discounted phones with a standard Optus plan. However, the Optus EOFY plan is also taking 20% off Optus' 50GB small plan and 200GB medium plan – making all these deals even more attractive.

20% off the Optus Small and Medium Choice Plus plans

Save up to AU$13 p/m with code YES20 A 20% off discount cuts AU$11 and AU$13 p/m off these plans – down to just AU$44 and AU$52 p/m respectively for the first 12 months of your plan. Optus' small plan provides a healthy 50GB of data, unlimited national calls and texts, AU$5 for 5GB daily roaming when overseas and the option to choose an eSIM if you have a compatible device. Meanwhile, the medium plan nets you a whopping 200GB of monthly data with all the same benefits, plus unlimited international calls and texts to 35 countries. Both plans also offer discounts on subscriptions like Disney+ and Prime Video by stacking them with Optus SubHub, plus AU$9.99 off Optus Sport. Remember to use code YES20 to get 20% off.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: was AU$1,098.72 now AU$549.36

Save AU$549.36 on a 24 or 36-month SIM plan About as high-quality as a budget-focused phone can be, the S24 FE offers supreme value at its regular price – so a AU$549 discount makes it an absolute steal, especially when paired with one of the discounted SIM plans above. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 FE review, we called it "a great phone in its own right", not just a cheaper Galaxy S24, as it provides the full suite of Galaxy AI features, a beautiful display and incredible battery life. The only concessions are slight downgrades in processing power and camera quality.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: was AU$1,998.72 now AU$1,198.72

Save AU$800 on a 24 or 36-month SIM plan When they're down AU$800, there aren't many phones not worth considering. But there are few phones we like seeing savings on more than the Pixel 9 Pro XL. By paying just AU$1,198.72 on this device over the entirety of your 24 or 36-month plan (interest free), you're getting a truly premium handset for a price that's slightly above mid-range. We said in our Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review that it "is just a bigger Pixel 9 Pro", but that's not a bad thing. The Pixel 9 Pro earned 4.5 stars in our review, and the XL model adds a bigger display and battery.

While we think the three phone deals were worth a special shoutout, that's far from all the Optus EOFY sale has to offer. All the following deals are only available when you stay connected over 24 or 36 months on an eligible SIM (or watch) plan.