As good as Black Friday: the Dyson-exclusive V15s Detect Submarine Complete is good value with a AU$550 discount

I've tested quite a few of the best vacuum cleaners over the years, but it was Dyson's first wet-dry vacuum mop that left a lasting impression on me. In my Dyson V15s Detect Submarine review, I said that the Submarine wet roller head handles both wet and dry spills "supremely well" and I still stand by that today. Not only is it one of my picks for the best cordless vacuums you can buy in Australia, but it's also what I use at home.

At first, I thought the Submarine was overpriced – like nearly all of Dyson's recent vacuums – particularly the Complete variant which is exclusively available only via the British brand's stores. However, I quickly changed my mind considering it ships with a plethora of accessories, including the Free-dok, which is Dyson's free-standing dock that neatly stows everything away.

While I'd still find it hard to recommend the Submarine Complete at full price, there's a AU$550 discount direct from Dyson, which matches its Black Friday sale price and makes it easy for me to say you should definitely consider it if you're keen on a new Dyson upgrade. That's a 33% discount, in case you were wondering, and brings the price down from a hefty AU$1,649 to a much more appealing AU$1,099. That's AU$50 more than its Boxing Day sale discount, but I still think this is a good price, particularly ahead of the Australia's EOFY 2025 sales.

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete: was AU$1,649 now AU$1,099 at Dyson Save AU$550 Dyson’s first wet-dry cordless vacuum has had its price slashed by AU$550 ahead of the EOFY sales. Sure, it's AU$50 more than Boxing Day, but it's still a great price, particularly since this Dyson-exclusive variant comes with all the bells and whistles you need, including the free-standing dock and the Fluffy Optic that doesn't come with the Absolute variant. That's three main cleaner heads and an additional three tools, plus the Floor-dok.

I'll be the first to admit that the Submarine isn't perfect. The wet roller cleaning head has a design flaw that can allow dirty water to spill out if it gets too full, so a little care is needed when you finish mopping and want to move the cleaning head to a sink. (Dyson addressed this issue in its first dedicated wet cleaner – read our Dyson WashG1 review for more on that one and see how the two models compare in our Dyson WashG1 vs Dyson V15s Submarine article.)

Other than that, though, the roller itself is absolutely fantastic! I've used it to dry out a wet bath and it sucks up all the water efficiently. It's been able to remove caked-in sauce spills on my kitchen floor... after a few passes over the spot to add some moisture to it for better cleaning. Which means a regular mop is just a walk in the park for the Submarine.

Mopping aside, this is a Dyson vacuum, so you know you're getting good suction here. I find that the V15s Detect Submarine does a very good job on my bedroom carpet after it's been smothered with my hair over the course of a few days. And I'm impressed by how well the dirt sensors work – the dynamic suction here is so good that I usually just leave the vacuum on Auto and just let it do its thing – works every single time!

And as I mentioned in the review, the upgraded Fluffy Optic's light is now brighter and has a broader beam, so it's a lot better at highlighting particles on the floor compared the original hard-floor cleaning head that launched with the Dyson V15 Detect.

As for the dock, I'll admit that I have trouble storing all the tools on the Free-dok as it's standing in a rather tight corner, but if you can figure out the best configuration for your space, it's a neat storage accessory to have. All in all, this AU$550 saving is well worth considering.

If you aren't too fussed about all the bells and whistles that the Complete variant comes with, you can get the V15s Detect Submarine Absolute for AU$998 from Amazon. You won't get the dock and the Fluffy Optic, but all else remains the same – except for the colour scheme of the two models of course.