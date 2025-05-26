Sorry, but this Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus deal is better than any iPad offer right now – 28% off ahead of EOFY
Grab one of the best Android tablets for just AU$1,298
Apple might dominate the tablet market with its exceptionally competent range of iPads – that rarely see good discounts – but if you’re looking for a decent second (or, in my opinion, better) option – you might want to consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus.
With great performance, a big screen and a nice discount, this premium tablet has been brought down from an eyebrow-raising AU$1,799 for the 256GB model to a much more palatable AU$1,298 in time for early EOFY 2025 sales.
When I wrote up my Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus review, I considered it among the best tablets you can buy, complemented by its gorgeous screen, IP68 rating and included stylus. It directly competes with the 13-inch iPad Pro (2024) on specs and features, and it's arguably the best premium Android tablet available right now.
Save AU$501
Samsung's epic Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is a performance powerhouse, perfect for artists looking for a capable drawing tablet or users after an epic display for the home. It includes a long battery life and an S Pen for artists, with a gorgeous display that makes a TV show or movie look absolutely brilliant.
This discount applies to the 256GB Wi-Fi model, but other models in the family are also discounted:
- 512GB/Wi-Fi: was AU$1,999 now AU$1,498
- 256GB/5G: was AU$2,049 now AU$1,548
- 512GB/5G: was AU$2,249 now AU$1,748
Most of my time with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus has been spent watching TV shows, movies, Twitch and YouTube content by the side of my computer, effectively using it as an auxiliary screen while I either game or work. For this reason, I’d highly recommend getting a versatile case that can transform into a stand, such as Samsung’s Book Slim Tablet cover – thankfully, you can get one bundled into your purchase, bringing the cost to AU$1,590.62 (or you could skip the bundle and get a cheaper case without an integrated keyboard, if you so wished).
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is underpinned by the Mediatek Dimensity 9300+ processor and I’ve never noticed any sluggishness. Its gorgeous AMOLED display has a 1752 x 2800 resolution, operating at 120Hz with a maximum brightness of 650 nits.
The only thing I didn't like when I first reviewed the tablet, apart from an unsatisfying feeling when held in portrait mode, was its astronomical base price of AU$1,799, which scrapes in just above the default price of a 13-inch iPad Pro (AU$1,699). With this discount, however, you don’t need to worry about that – and unlike iPads, you’re more likely to see the Galaxy Tab range on sale – so if you miss this discount, we’ll likely see it again (especially with EOFY deals set to officially kick off in June).
The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is more than capable of keeping up with the demands of an artist, however if you’re just after a nice screen for watching content or casual browsing, you might be better off looking to the cheaper Galaxy Tab A range of devices or the Tab S10 FE, which are also both on sale, albeit at not as impressive prices:
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus:
was AU$379now AU$329.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE:
was AU$849now AU$697
Zac has been in the tech writing game for six years, having previously written for Gizmodo Australia, Canstar Blue, and The Daily Mail Australia (with articles on Nine, Junkee, Kotaku Australia and Lifehacker Australia). He’s a huge nerd with a deep passion for technology. While his main focus at TechRadar Australia is phones, monitors and peripherals, he also has a deep interest in the growing Australian EV landscape. Outside of Techradar, Zac’s a Headspace (a youth mental health organization) volunteer and an avid gamer.
