Sorry, but this Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus deal is better than any iPad offer right now – 28% off ahead of EOFY

Apple might dominate the tablet market with its exceptionally competent range of iPads – that rarely see good discounts – but if you’re looking for a decent second (or, in my opinion, better) option – you might want to consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus.

With great performance, a big screen and a nice discount, this premium tablet has been brought down from an eyebrow-raising AU$1,799 for the 256GB model to a much more palatable AU$1,298 in time for early EOFY 2025 sales.

When I wrote up my Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus review, I considered it among the best tablets you can buy, complemented by its gorgeous screen, IP68 rating and included stylus. It directly competes with the 13-inch iPad Pro (2024) on specs and features, and it's arguably the best premium Android tablet available right now.

Most of my time with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus has been spent watching TV shows, movies, Twitch and YouTube content by the side of my computer, effectively using it as an auxiliary screen while I either game or work. For this reason, I’d highly recommend getting a versatile case that can transform into a stand, such as Samsung’s Book Slim Tablet cover – thankfully, you can get one bundled into your purchase, bringing the cost to AU$1,590.62 (or you could skip the bundle and get a cheaper case without an integrated keyboard, if you so wished).

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is underpinned by the Mediatek Dimensity 9300+ processor and I’ve never noticed any sluggishness. Its gorgeous AMOLED display has a 1752 x 2800 resolution, operating at 120Hz with a maximum brightness of 650 nits.

The only thing I didn't like when I first reviewed the tablet, apart from an unsatisfying feeling when held in portrait mode, was its astronomical base price of AU$1,799, which scrapes in just above the default price of a 13-inch iPad Pro (AU$1,699). With this discount, however, you don’t need to worry about that – and unlike iPads, you’re more likely to see the Galaxy Tab range on sale – so if you miss this discount, we’ll likely see it again (especially with EOFY deals set to officially kick off in June).

The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is more than capable of keeping up with the demands of an artist, however if you’re just after a nice screen for watching content or casual browsing, you might be better off looking to the cheaper Galaxy Tab A range of devices or the Tab S10 FE, which are also both on sale, albeit at not as impressive prices: