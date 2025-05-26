Forget Garmin: Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra for 26% off is the better buy, with no paywall in sight

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is a stunning wearable intended for folks chasing fitness goals with heavy-duty activities. It’s a brilliant gadget to have if you care about your health – and while it might not make you fit overnight, this discount on Amazon certainly makes the purchasing part easier – it’s got a fabulously healthy 26% price drop right now.

Being Samsung’s most expensive smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is certainly a tough choice, especially when the next smartwatch down, the Galaxy Watch 7, starts at a more attractive AU$547. However, now that it’s discounted to AU$960.92, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is at one of the most attractive prices I’ve ever seen it drop to – lower than the AU$1,067.69 price I noticed last week but, sadly, more the all-time-low AU$838 price we saw during the Cyber Monday sale last year.

Whether it gets cheaper when EOFY deals truly get underway in June is anyone’s guess, but this isn’t a bad saving at all.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was AU$1,299 now AU$960.92 at Amazon Save AU$338.08 We loved the device in our Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review, praising its tough exterior, user interface and its awesome range of features. Though we did note that the screen is the exact same size as the less expensive Galaxy Watch 7’s and we would have preferred a bigger battery. All of this said, if you’re an athletic person looking for an Android-based smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is one of your best options. Note that only the Titanium Grey model is down to this price, while the Titanium Silver model is down to AU$1,050.57. No price drop for Titanium White. There’s also no additional connectivity configurations – the base model comes with both Bluetooth and Cellular functionality.

I would recommend picking up a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra over a similarly equipped Garmin watch. Samsung's smartwatches offer a greater range of apps and third-party support, capped off with a nicer looking OS. However, if you want much more robust workout and exercise tracking, Garmin might be the pick for its more accurate GPS and heart rate monitoring.

The Watch Ultra is also considerably cheaper than its closest Garmin rival, the Fenix 8, which costs AU$1,848 but can last up to 29 days in smartwatch mode. Better yet, unlike Garmin, there's no paywall being considered for any of Samsung's fitness-tracking features, although Samsung has said in the past that the company may charge for AI features in the future.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra comes with a gigantic 44mm display and a squared 47mm titanium chassis. It boasts up to an 80-hour battery life as opposed to the Watch 7’s maximum of 40, along with brilliant durability ratings – it can withstand the pressure of 100 metres of water depth (10ATM) and it will function properly after being submerged in fresh water for up to 30 minutes while also being fully dust-tight (IP68).

There’s also a dual-frequency GPS built into the device for more accurate location tracking, along with a programmable quick button for assigning a specific function. You can quickly launch tracking from the quick button for specific exercises, such as kayaking, hiking, or intensive jogs.