Lenovo beats everyone to EOFY sales with huge early discounts on home, gaming and work laptops

Lenovo loves to get ahead of the crowd when it comes to sales, and this EOFY, the company has brought on some huge discounts to set you up for the second half of 2025. It’s a worthwhile sale to consider as tax time is approaching, with the computer maker’s Early Access EOFY event running until May 31.

Lenovo is well-known for offering a good mix of business and consumer tech, with its ThinkBooks being some of the most popular computers in the world (and there’s even a ‘ThinkPhone’ if you’re particularly devoted to the world of Lenovo). The company’s success comes down to its competitive pricing; even outside of sales season, Lenovo’s products are quite good value, from its versatile Yoga range to its high-end Legion gaming systems.

And right now, you can save up to 42% on a Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 laptop, 41% off the ThinkPad L14 Gen 5 and 19% off the 16-inch Legion Pro 7i gaming laptop. These discounts are unlocked when you add the code EOFYEARLYACCESS to your cart during checkout.

There’s a frankly huge range of devices discounted, so if you’re having trouble choosing, we’ve picked out some of our favourite deals below. If you see something that appeals we’d suggest getting a wriggle on, as these price cuts will only last until May 31.

Lenovo LOQ Essential 15-inch | Core i5 / RTX 2050 / 16GB / 512GB SSD: was AU$1,629 now AU$999 at Lenovo AU Save AU$630 If Lenovo’s flagship Legion range of gaming laptops is too expensive for you, but you’re still keen on a gaming-focused machine, it’s worth checking out Lenovo’s LOQ Gen 9 machines. Designed for affordable, entry-level gaming, this particular LOQ model sports an Intel Core i5-12450HX processor and Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU, underpinned by 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 15-inch, 144Hz, 1080p display. It’s a great option for a gamer just getting started – especially with this 38% discount. Or for those after a bit more gaming grunt, you can upgrade to an RTX 3050 6GB for AU$200 during the checkout process.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i 16-inch | Ultra 9 / RTX 5070 Ti / 64GB / 1TB SSD: was AU$5,729 now AU$4,599 at Lenovo AU Save AU$1,130 Lenovo’s Legion range is built for high-spec-loving gamers, and this Gen 10 machine is built around the mighty Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti 12GB GPU and Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU. It also has 1TB of storage and 64GB of 6400 MT/s RAM, so this machine will keep up in just about any game on the market. The 16-inch 2560 x 1600 OLED screen has a 240Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth visuals, plus a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and 500-nit brightness for vibrant gaming.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition 14-inch | Ultra 7 / 32GB RAM / 1TB SSD: was AU$2,899 now AU$1,989 at Lenovo AU Save AU$910 Part of the more premium range of Yoga devices, the Pro 7i Aura Edition offers more ports than its less expensive 2-in-1 siblings, along with a powerful new Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor. Backed up by 32GB RAM and 1TB storage and fitted with a 14-inch, 120Hz, 3000 x 1872 OLED screen, this is the kind of laptop you should consider if you’re after a handy all-rounder for the home that can also pull off some more intensive processing work such as video or photo editing.

Lenovo ThinkPad L14 (Gen 5) | Ryzen 5 Pro / 16GB / 256GB SSD: was AU$1,959 now AU$1,136.92 at Lenovo AU Save AU$822.08 Lenovo’s ThinkPad range is aimed at business and enterprise customers, and if you’ve been looking for a capable and affordable all-day laptop, this L14 model is a solid choice. Currently available with a huge 41% discount, this machine is built for heavy workloads, backed up by its Ryzen 5 Pro 7535U processor, 256GB storage, 16GB RAM and a 1920 x 1200, 14-inch display. If you want a slightly more powerful CPU, more RAM or larger SSD, the ThinkPad L14 can be upgraded at quite reasonable prices during the checkout process.

