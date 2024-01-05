Leak shows ASUS' new Phone 8 series could sport a flashier and more rugged design

Several new high-definition images have leaked for ASUS’ upcoming ROG Phone 8 series. It will consist of the standard model as well as the Phone 8 Pro variant.

These pictures come from MySmartPrice, and if you compare them to the current ROG Phone 7 line, you’ll notice some substantial design changes. If the images are accurate, the rear camera array will be housed in a more square-shaped bump with the sensors sitting on top of one another. It even juts out considerably reminiscent of certain Xiaomi phones. Below the lenses are LED dot lights in the shape of the ROG eye logo. Both models will have them, but according to the report, users will be able to program them on the Phone 8 Pro to, presumably, change the icon. Other ASUS products, like the ROG Strix Flare II keyboard, have similar functionality.

On the front will be a flat display with a pinhole selfie lens in the middle and thin bezels surrounding everything. It reminds us a bit of the anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 which will also come with a flush screen if the recent rumors are to be believed.

Other notable design flourishes include power and volume buttons on the right with a USB-C port on the left. Placing a USB input on the side may seem a little weird at first, but it is meant for key ASUS accessories like the AeroActive Cooler 7. Keep in mind ROG Phones can double as gaming devices and they can get pretty toasty. At the bottom will be another USB-C port alongside a headphone jack next to the SIM tray.

Potential specs

We should mention that back in mid-December there was another leak from Windows Report detailing some of the ROG Phone 8’s specifications.

That piece claimed the device will sport a 6.78-inch Full HD Plus (2,220 x 1,080-pixel resolution) AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz. The cameras on the back will consist of a 50MP primary lens as the lead, a 13MP ultra wide-angle option, and a 32MP lens capable of 3X optical zoom. Regarding storage, the standard Phone 8 will peak at 256GB while the Phone 8 Pro can go up to 1TB. All this will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Something we found particularly interesting in the leaks is that both Phone 8 models are slated to have a resistance rating of IP68 meaning they are completely protected against dust and can survive being submerged in water. This is noteworthy because the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, the premium model for the older line, has a rating of IP54. We may be looking at a much tougher device.

Of course, take this information with a grain of salt. Things can always change at the last minute. However, we'll know the full picture very soon as ASUS will debut the ROG Phone 8 on January 8.

