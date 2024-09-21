You can get an iPhone 16 for just $5/mo at Verizon without a trade in

Verizon has just surprised us with another excellent round of iPhone 16 deals - just a day after these devices were officially released. After a strong round of initial preorder promotions, Verizon's current crop of deals now offers a compelling choice for those who want to avoid the usual trade-in rebates.

For a limited time, you can save up to $655 on any device in the latest iPhone 16 range when you pick one up with a new line on an eligible unlimited data plan. That means the standard iPhone 16 can be had for as little as $5/mo over 36 months, the iPhone 16 Pro and Plus for $10/mo, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max for just $15/mo.

These iPhone 16 deals at Verizon are available with the premium Ultimate Unlimited plan, and in the case of the standard iPhone 16, with the Unlimited Plus plan too. That means the iPhone 16 is the obvious pick right now for those who want a decently priced device on a more reasonably priced unlimited plan.

Note that these iPhone 16 deals at Verizon are part of a limited-time-only flash sale at the carrier and will only be available until the end of the month. If you're looking to bag a device ahead of Black Friday, then this is your best chance to get a non-trade-in discount this side of November.

Apple iPhone 16 deals at Verizon

Apple iPhone 16: $23.05 $5/mo with an unlimited plan at Verizon

For the first time ever you can currently get an exceptional discount on the iPhone 16 at Verizon without the need to trade in an old device. While you'll still need a new line on an unlimited plan, this is a massive $655 total saving over the duration of a 36-month plan. This is also the only deal featured on our list that is eligible with the more reasonably priced Unlimited Plus plan as well as the more premium Unlimited Ultimate plan.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: $27.77 $10/mo with an unlimited plan at Verizon

The iPhone 16 Pro is available for just $10 per month for the duration of a 36-month plan when you pick it up with a new line on an Unlimited Ultimate plan at Verizon. An amazing deal overall, this will save you a whopping $640 in total without the usual need for the pesky trade-in criteria that's common among the major carriers.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: $33.33 $15/mo with an unlimited plan at Verizon

Finally, Verizon's iPhone 16 deals also apply to the stunning iPhone 16 Pro Max. As you'd expect, this one will set you back more cash but it's still possible to get a massive discount without the usual trade-in when you pick up a device on a new Unlimited Ultimate line. At $15/mo, this is currently the cheapest non-trade-in iPhone 16 Pro Max deal on the market, although the plan itself can cost a pretty penny.

See more: check out all of today's phone deals at Verizon

Should you upgrade to the iPhone 16 range?

(Image credit: Future)

New A18 and A18 Pro chips

Massive focus on new AI-integrated features

48MP "Fusion" camera

Physical camera control function

We've just published our iPhone 16 review, iPhone 16 Plus review, iPhone 16 Pro review, and iPhone 16 Pro Max review pages if you're interested in taking a full in-depth look at these stunning new flagships from Apple. In short, all are worth your attention if you're looking for a powerful new device to upgrade to.

All four devices come with the latest A18 and A18 Pro chipsets for super-charged performance on all the usual applications as well as a host of new AI-integrated features Apple has dubbed 'Apple Intelligence'. Most of these features are officially coming soon but they'll support things like search from images, text suggestions, custom emojis and images, and a host of new Siri functions.

Alongside the high-level software improvements, the iPhone 16 series also features a new 48MP 'Fusion' camera and physical camera control function, both of which look to dramatically improve the mobile photography experience.

If you're a fan of slimmer bezels, both the iPhone iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max feature slightly bigger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, which are slightly bigger than the ones on the previous generation. Other Pro-exclusive upgrades include 4K video at 120FPS (perfect for slow motion), a 48MP wide angle lens, and a 5x telephoto zoom.