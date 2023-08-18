iPhone 15 charging speeds could still lag behind the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

We’re now just weeks away from the suspected launch of the iPhone 15, and Apple leakers are once again turning their attention to potential iPhone 15 charging speeds ahead of the big day.

According to “industry sources” cited by 9to5Mac, at least some of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 devices will support charging up to 35W. At present, the standard iPhone 14 is limited to 20W charging, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max is capped at 27W. The latter takes around two hours to recharge to full capacity.

We’ve previously reported on claims that Apple will be implementing MFi (‘Made for iPhone’) certification on its range of USB-C accessories for the iPhone 15 line, so it figures that these Apple-produced chargers could indeed enable faster charging speeds for the iPhone 15 and its siblings (side note: the EU has warned Apple against limiting charging speeds on third-party accessories).

Suffice to say, this is good news for prospective iPhone 15 owners, especially when taken in tandem with reports that every iPhone 15 model will feature significantly larger batteries than their predecessors. Longer battery life and faster charging? Count us in, Apple.

That said, a 35W charging speed cap would still see the next generation of Apple’s best iPhones lag behind the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – aka the best phone of 2023 – in the charging department. That device is capable of charging up to 45W, allowing it to be recharged from 0% to 100% in less than an hour.

We’re not expecting the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max to be rechargeable in a similarly short space of time, but a 35W charging cap on at least some of these devices will certainly bring improvements over their predecessors' charging speeds.

Reports suggest that Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro models will also feature a Thunderbolt port, which could make them extremely versatile. A Thunderbolt port is fast enough to control multiple monitors, and so it’s conceivable to think that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could prove suitable hub devices for demanding creative tasks or console-like gaming setups.

It’s not yet clear whether Apple’s upcoming premium iPhones will allow you to share all types of content across multiple screens using the charging port alone – movie content, for instance, might still require AirPlay or an Apple TV. At the very least, though, filmmakers, photographers, and other creatives look set to have the option of visualizing their subjects on larger, control-free monitors with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is an exciting prospect.