The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL drops back to its record-low Black Friday price

The Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL are two heavyweights in the top-performance smartphone category. But, given that the Galaxy S25 Ultra currently costs $1,249, I would most certainly be going for the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL which you can pick up at Amazon for $949 (was $1,119).

That's a record-low price for a flagship phone - something that we usually only see around major price drop seasons like Black Friday. In fact, last November was the only time we saw the phone fall this low, so it's a good opportunity to pick up the large and high-performance handset for its best-ever price.

Today’s best Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: was $1,199 now $949 at Amazon With a $250 discount on Google's flagship phone, it's hardly worth considering any of the competition if you want a large and powerful handset. This is the biggest and best Pixel phone right now that delivers a whole lot of phone for the money. We love the excellent overall performance, the triple rear camera system for taking superior snaps, the 24-hour battery, and the gorgeous 6.8-inch Super Actua Display.

In our Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review, we gave this phone a much-coveted 4.5 out of five stars. The phone is almost identical to the Pixel 9 Pro except the size is bigger. If you love having a supersized phone in your hand or want to watch videos in a larger format then the Pixel 9 Pro is one of your best options.

We love the Gemini Advanced feature, which is easy to use, rich in features, and fun to use. The phone also has an excellent camera system that will elevate your snaps to a whole new level.

We recommend snagging this deal if you love a design that is durable and sleek, performance that is up there with the best, and crave a bigger display than most smartphones on the market.

