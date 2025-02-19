Score the Google Pixel 9 for cheap with this huge £200 trade-in bonus at John Lewis
The perfect time to upgrade
The start of the year is a great time to check out the latest available phone deals as there's usually a good opportunity to upgrade your existing handset to something a little more special. One excellent example is currently at John Lewis, where you can get an extra £200 off the Google Pixel 9 in addition to the trade-in value of your old phone. That could end up giving you a huge discount on this excellent handset.
For instance, if I chose to trade in my iPhone 14 Pro, I’d get up to £320 back, along with the extra £200 off, making the Pixel 9 as little as £279. If you’re trading in an older phone like a Google Pixel 7, you still get £89 off with that increasing to £289 thanks to this offer.
Pretty much all working phones are eligible and while some of those phones (I’m looking at you, my ageing iPhone 7) may only bring in £2, that increases to a sizeable £202 thanks to this deal. Devices must be graded and accepted before the credit is released, which can take up to three working days. The bonus £200 will be paid separately.
Today’s best Google Pixel 9 deal
Google Pixel 9: was £799 now from £599 at John Lewis
The Google Pixel 9 is a great-looking phone with some of the best AI features and you can get a huge discount on the handset with this bonus trade-in offer at John Lewis. It has some cool new photo and personalization features compared to earlier models, with its 6.3-inch Actua screen looking great and its 50MP wide and 48MP ultrawide camera ensuring great memories can be created.
In our Google Pixel 9 review, we described it as “one of the coolest redesigns” around with a more modern look than before and plenty of great specs to rival the Google Pixel 9 Pro. Its cameras offer “image quality very similar to the Pixel 9 Pro” while there’s also good battery life and its software offers some “amazing AI features” although some require a subscription.
It may be the Pro version that features in our look at the best phones but don’t overlook how close the Google Pixel 9 is in terms of hardware and general performance. It’s the best Android phone for everybody and a sign of how good it is when we can compare its cameras to the pricier iPhone 15 Pro.
The Google Pixel 9 is a fantastic phone with great cameras, advanced photo editing and AI tools, and a gorgeous-looking screen. It’s one of the best Android phones around thanks to many of its great features.
There are other Google Pixel 9 deals around, but if you’re looking to trade in an ageing phone, this is the best option. If your budget is tighter, consider one of the Google Pixel 8 deals available now. Or, for something different, take a look at the latest iPhone 15 deals.
