Save up to £430 on the amazing Google Pixel 8 Pro at Currys this Black Friday
Despite it's age the Google Pixel 8 Pro is still one of the best Android phones you can buy right now - especially since a Black Friday deal has just made it more affordable than ever. Right now, you get the Google Pixel 8 Pro at Currys for £499 (was £749) thanks to the retailer's seasonal sale.
The phone is available in black, blue, and white colours with 128GB of storage. You can also buy the 256GB version for £529.50 thanks to a whopping £429.50 discount. Naturally, we'd recommend the larger capacity model if you can make that budget stretch a little further today.
Today’s best Google Pixel 8 Pro deal
Google Pixel 8 Pro: was £749 now £499 at Currys
Google's flagship phone integrates next-level AI directly into the heart of the phone and your experience of it. This is why the Pixel 8 Pro tops our new list of the best AI phones. The 6.7-inch display provides top-quality visuals and is even as good as the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Our Google Pixel 8 Pro review, which gave the phone a decent 4 out of 5 stars, says the phone "shows us Google’s vision for the future of mobile tech." If you like owning a phone with all the latest gadgets and features, then the Pixel 8 Pro is one of the best, especially at this discounted price.
The 6.7-inch display is big, bright, and sharp, with a 120Hz refresh rate that makes it perfect for gaming. We also love the built-in camera with macro photography functionality, particularly worthy of praise.
Seven years of major updates will give customers confidence in the quality of the device. Excellent battery life will also keep you going for longer between charges.
If the Pixel 8 Pro is still out of your budget, then head over to our guide of all the best cheap phones. We've also got guides to the best Android phones and best iPhones for more options.
