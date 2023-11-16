Looking for a brilliant Black Friday foldable deal? This Pixel Fold discount makes it the bargain of the week

Looking for one of the best Black Friday phone deals? Google has dropped what might be some of the biggest discounts we expect to see on phones this sales season, with the Pixel Fold receiving a deal so good I might just pick one up myself.

For a limited time only (until 28 November) you can get the Google Pixel Fold for only £1,449, a massive £300 less than you would normally pay for Google's foldable phone.

Google Pixel Fold Black Friday deal

Google Pixel Fold: was £1,749 now £1,449 at Google Store:

Get Google's flagship foldable for less this Black Friday at Google Store. Save £300 on the Google Pixel Fold, featuring a 7.6-inch foldable OLED display, triple rear camera setup, and Google's Tensor G2 chip with 12GB RAM, the Pixel Fold provides a premium foldable experience for a now much-reduced price, whilst giving you access to great Google Pixel features such as Magic Eraser, Live Translate, and more.

In our Google Pixel Fold review, one of our key takeaways was just how expensive the Pixel Fold was compared to its Samsung and Honor rivals, with the base price of the Pixel Fold a whopping £200 more than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and £350 more than the Magic Vs. Therefore, with this discount, the Pixel Fold becomes a more than viable choice for those looking to get into the foldable phone space, and that's before you look at the Pixel Fold's impressive specs too.

Packed within its 5.8mm unfolded frame, the Pixel Fold packs a number of impressive specifications. Firstly, the Fold runs on Google's Tensor G2 chip which was also used in the Pixel 7 series. This chip, despite being recently replaced in the Pixel 8 range by the Tensor G3, is more than capable when it comes to running the latest games, software and web operations. When partnered with 12GB RAM, the G2 ensures a seamless, smooth mobile experience across both the cover display and main display when unfolded.

One of the key selling points for me of the Pixel Fold, however, is the cameras. More often than not, the convenience of the foldable experience has led to sacrifices in camera quality, but from our testing, this is not the case with the Pixel Fold. Featuring a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP wide lens, 10.8MP ultra-wide and 10.8MP telephoto 5x optical lens, the results we saw showed no major loss in quality, and when partnered with Google's renowned AI tools for image editing, the Pixel Fold becomes a strong choice even for those more keenly focused on image quality in their mobile device.

