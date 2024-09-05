Epic Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal at Mint Mobile: get $400 off plus 6 months free

The prepaid carrier Mint Mobile has just surprised us with what's likely to be the best Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal this side of Black Friday. For a limited time, you can get a massive $400 discount on this excellent flagship if you pick it up alongside a six-month plan at Mint Mobile.

Retailing for $699, this is easily the lowest upfront price yet for the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL when you factor in that you don't need the usual trade-in to be eligible for the deal. Not only that, but Mint is also throwing in six months of service for free, allowing you to bag an entire year's plan upfront for a relatively low price.

One caveat with this Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is that it's currently only eligible with a number port-in so it's capped to new customers only. Still, with a number of the best prepaid plans on the market, Mint Mobile is definitely worth considering if you're looking to save some cash while bagging the latest Android flagship. Note that the Pro XL will also be locked to Mint Mobile for 60 days.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal at Mint Mobile

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: was $1,099 now $699, plus a free six-month plan at Mint Mobile

Right now, this is the best Mint Mobile deal if you're looking to pair up a decent phone with the carrier's superb cheap cell phone plans. The only way to get a cheaper unlocked device is to trade in at either Google or Best Buy, but both of those require a pretty decent phone to be handed over for such a good discount.

If you're looking for an overview of the device itself, you can head on over to our recently published Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review. Alongside a superb new design, excellent cameras, and a powerful chipset, the XL's focus on innovative new AI features means it's a great choice currently - especially at this price.