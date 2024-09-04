Ending soon: get a free Pixel 9, storage upgrade, and $300 gift card at Best Buy
The top deal from the preorders window is still up for grabs
Even if you missed the original preorders, it's still a fantastic time to consider picking up one of the latest Google Pixel 9 series at Best Buy. The retailer still has an exceptional trade-in rebate of up to $1,099 up for grabs and a free gift card of up to $200 in value.
Collectively, these are some of the best cell phone deals on the market right now and well worth considering if you're on the hunt for a new Android phone. Note that you can also technically still get yourself a free storage upgrade via a $100 activation rebate at the retailer, although this is only eligible when you sign up for a new plan immediately.
Still, these Google Pixel 9 deals at Best Buy are fantastic and allow you to get a device and a useful gift card for free if your trade is good enough. The only deal that comes close in outright value to this promotion right now is Verizon's, which offers a rebate of up to $800 off and a free Pixel Watch 2. This rebate is enough to get the standard Pixel 9 for free but not the Pro models.
Google Pixel 9 deal at Best Buy
Google Pixel 9 series: save up to $1,099 with trade-in, plus get a free gift card of up to $200 in value at Best Buy
You can get multiple devices in the latest Pixel 9 series for free if you have an eligible device to trade in at Best Buy today. The retailer will also throw in a free gift card of up to $200 to use across the store. You can put it towards the new Pixel Watch 3 or spend it on any of the vast tech offers available at Best Buy.
Is it worth upgrading to the Pixel 9?
- New XL-sized Pro model
- Tensor G4 chipset
- Refreshed design
- Display, camera, and battery improvements
If you're a fan of Pixel devices then the answer is definitely yes. Overall, the Pixel 9 series represents the biggest upgrade for Google's range of smartphones for a few generations now. Not only do they have decent hardware updates like the latest chipsets and a refreshed design, but they're also packed full of innovative new AI features.
You can check out our newly published Google Pixel 9 review, Google Pixel 9 Pro review, and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review pages to see a full rundown of these excellent flagship devices.
