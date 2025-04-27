Amazon's throwing in a cheap Pixel Watch 3 on top of a £200 saving on the Google Pixel 9

The Pixel phones are some of the best Android phones – and the latest versions show absolutely no signs of faltering. Now, for a limited time onl,y you can save £200 on a Pixel 9 phone and get £100 off the Google Pixel Watch 3 at Amazon. That's one seriously mouthwatering deal.

The phones included are the highly regarded Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. We even gave the Google Pixel 9 Pro our coveted phone of the year award because “it nails the basics so nicely that it never lets me down”. This is a phone range that has it all.

Then, to sweeten the deal, a £100 coupon brings the Google Pixel Watch 3 down to £179. It's far from a freebie, but given that we awarded it four out of five stars, it's well worth the money.

These phones are selling out fast, so we recommend acting quickly if you're interested.

Today’s best Google Pixel 9 deals

Google Pixel 9: get £200 off and £100 off the Pixel Watch 3

Getting £200 off any of the three Pixel 9 phones makes them more affordable than ever. If you'd like free access to Gemini Advanced and a superior camera setup, then we'd recommend upgrading to one of the Pro versions. If you're happy with a slightly smaller display and a slightly stripped-back set of features, then the Pixel 9 is more than capable. And don't forget that with every purchase, you get £100 off the excellent Google Pixel Watch 3.

There is a lot that these three phones have in common. Take the design, for example. The only difference (apart from their sizes) is the matte glass backs of the Pro and Pro XL. This upgrades the polished glass casing of the Pixel 9. They are also all powered by Tensor G4 chips.

AI is also a big selling point with these phones. You'll get tools including Pixel Studio, Pixel Screenshots, and more. All phones include access to Gemini Advanced, although it's only free for a year with the Pro models.

As for cameras, the Pixel 9 boasts a 50MP f/1.68 main camera and a 48MP f/1.7 ultra-wide one, with a 123-degree field of view. When paired with electronic image stabilisation, it's possible to take some incredible photos. If you'd like more telephoto control, then the two Pro models offer an extra telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

You can read more about these phones in our Pixel 9 review, Pixel 9 Pro review, and Pixel 9 Pro XL review. If you'd like to explore other options, then we recommend heading over to our best Android phones and best iPhones guides.