Yes, we want Mario Kart too, but until then, Crash Bandicoot will have to do. In any case, the similarities are startling: race a kooky character round a series of tracks, driving through boxes to reveal various offensive and defensive power-ups.

It looks pretty good – think early Nintendo DS – but the tilt-the-iPhone-to-steer control system isn't particularly easy to get to grips with. We'd also like to see a multiplayer option, but it's still huge amounts of battery-sucking fun.

